An area of Scotland has been named among the top trending UK seaside destinations for 2023 by Airbnb.
New statistics released by the online rental marketplace indicate that the North West of England is experiencing a renaissance in domestic tourism, with Cumbrian destinations Allerdale, Barrow-in-Furness and Copeland also trending.
The trending list, based on nights booked in Q1 2023 from UK origin, also features Southend-on-Sea, Portsmouth, Hartlepool and Blackpool - where hosts collectively earned more than £6 million last year according to Airbnb.
Picturesque Welsh destinations also continue to attract staycationers from across the UK, with Flintshire among the top 10.
READ MORE: Airline to relaunch route to famous island destination
The only Scottish spot to feature in the top 10 - in seventh place - is Angus, which Airbnb said has proven a hugely popular destination for coastal travellers.
Stretching from Monifieth to Montrose, the Angus coastline is home to miles of unspoiled beaches, including the popular Lunan Bay with spectacular views.
Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “Brits are continuing to appreciate what’s on their doorstep this year and returning to the Great British seaside destinations. We’re also seeing people travelling to lesser-known parts of the country, with holiday makers seeking unique experiences along untrodden paths.
“As coastal areas across the UK are returning to their roots, catering for a lively summer season as they used to generations ago, Hosts on Airbnb are also creating valuable income streams for themselves and their communities. Now is a great time for anyone curious about Hosting to offer a home away from home and take advantage of the bustling summer months to make some extra income.”
To see the full list click here
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here