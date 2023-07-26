New statistics released by the online rental marketplace indicate that the North West of England is experiencing a renaissance in domestic tourism, with Cumbrian destinations Allerdale, Barrow-in-Furness and Copeland also trending.

The trending list, based on nights booked in Q1 2023 from UK origin, also features Southend-on-Sea, Portsmouth, Hartlepool and Blackpool - where hosts collectively earned more than £6 million last year according to Airbnb.

Picturesque Welsh destinations also continue to attract staycationers from across the UK, with Flintshire among the top 10.

The only Scottish spot to feature in the top 10 - in seventh place - is Angus, which Airbnb said has proven a hugely popular destination for coastal travellers.

Stretching from Monifieth to Montrose, the Angus coastline is home to miles of unspoiled beaches, including the popular Lunan Bay with spectacular views.

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “Brits are continuing to appreciate what’s on their doorstep this year and returning to the Great British seaside destinations. We’re also seeing people travelling to lesser-known parts of the country, with holiday makers seeking unique experiences along untrodden paths.

“As coastal areas across the UK are returning to their roots, catering for a lively summer season as they used to generations ago, Hosts on Airbnb are also creating valuable income streams for themselves and their communities. Now is a great time for anyone curious about Hosting to offer a home away from home and take advantage of the bustling summer months to make some extra income.”

