A statement from local Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Mr Kerr has only been with the force for eight months, joining at the end of last year following a four-year stint with Police Scotland.

There are scant details about the allegations, though reports suggest at least one of the issues reported to the IOPC involves vetting.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed deputy chief constable Jim Colwell would become acting chief constable following the suspension of Mr Kerr.

Mr Colwell said: “I understand our communities will be concerned about the reports in the media today regarding the suspension of Chief Constable Will Kerr KPM by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“The PCC suspension of Mr Kerr follows a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“I am keen to reassure the public that we will maintain our focus on delivering the best possible service to our communities.

“We have thousands of dedicated and professional officers, staff and volunteers within our force and strong leadership throughout which, when pulled together, mean we can continue to make improvements at pace to provide our communities with the highest levels of service they deserve.”

Mr Colwell added: “I will be stepping into the role of Acting Chief Constable on an interim basis to ensure consistency of leadership and service delivery of policing across the peninsula.

“This now remains a matter for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the IOPC to investigate.”

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “Following assessment of a referral from the Police and Crime Commissioner, we have decided to investigate allegations of misconduct against the Chief Constable of Devon & Cornwall Police, Will Kerr.”

Before joining Police Scotland, he served with the Police Service of Northern Ireland for more than 27 years and reached the rank of assistant chief constable there, leading on both serious crime and counter terrorism.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Will Kerr left Police Scotland in 2022. These allegations do not relate to his time at Police Scotland and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”