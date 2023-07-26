The Herald on Sunday revealed that the Scottish Government’s Zero Carbon Buildings Minister, Patrick Harvie, is set to shake-up EPC ratings before requiring home-owners to meet certain standards at trigger points, such as the sale of a building, from 2025.

As well as the cost of heating a building, the type of heating system and the fabric of the building could be taken into account – meaning those with gas boilers could see ratings downgraded compared to green methods of warming up homes.

But the First Minister has now suggested that the proposals could be watered down, saying we will “see how far we get” in bringing forward the plans.

Asked about the proposals by journalists on a visit to East Lothian, the FM pointed to the importance of reaching net zero and averting climate breakdown.

He said: “So first and foremost, you're asking me about efforts to help us to tackle the climate emergency in a week where we've seen temperatures soaring to record levels across the Europe where we’ve seen wildfires, meaning that people have to be evacuated from their homes on indeed tourists from the hotels that they're staying in.

“So the climate emergency is not something that's going to happen in the future, it’s something is happening right now for which we have to take action.”

Asked about the proposed reform of energy efficiency standards, Mr Yousaf said that “energy performance certificates clearly need to demonstrate and show better information on them that is more meaningful to individuals, the consumer, as well”.

He added: “So there are changes that have to be made to EPC.

“Let's see how far we get in that regard.

“But any action we take, whether it's the EPCs, whether it's the heat in buildings (strategy), which we absolutely have to make, are going to be important, vital to do, for the sustainability of our planet.

“But ultimately, we'll try to do that in a way that was that doesn't overwhelm people in terms of their own costs because people are suffering as a result of the cost of living crisis.”

The First Minister insisted that the targets to transform heating systems to cleaner methods are “important for us because the climate emergency is happening right now”.

He added: We’ll make sure we go as far as we possibly can.

“But also let's be cognisant about the costs that people are, are facing at the moment as part of the cost of living crisis.

“We'll do that in a way – take bold action, take radical action, whether it's on EPCs or other measures to tackle the climate emergency and give people the information they need to make the choices that they have to make, but do that in a way that's cognisant of the pressures that they’re under.”

The consultation document on the Scottish Government’s proposals stresses that gas boilers being penalised under the new standards will help people switch to greener systems such as heat pumps.

Research by EDF, surveying 2,000 UK homeowners, found that 45% of Scots are likely to install a heat pump within the next five years.

The Scottish Government has aimed to transform one million homes to low carbon heating systems under its strategy.

According to the study, just under half of people across the UK said the initial cost of installing a heat pump is their main deterrent.

The research also highlights a fifth of people across the UK think heat pumps are ineffective during winter.

This is despite air-source heat pumps operating effectively in sub-zero temperatures and being 300% more efficient than gas boilers.

Philippe Commaret, managing director for customers at EDF, said: “We’re on a mission to help everyone save cash and carbon so it’s great to see more people considering heat pumps and a move away from inefficient, fossil fuel heating.

“However, we recognise many barriers remain.

“While many people remain worried about the climate crisis, people are struggling to find the headspace, time and money to make it a priority.

“We want all our offers to be good for the planet and the pocket, so are taking action to make choosing a quality heat pump install easy and more affordable.”