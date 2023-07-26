Norwegian energy giant Equinor made $7.5 billion (£5.8bn) in the second quarter taking the first half total to $19.5bn.

That was some way below the $35bn the company made in the first half of 2020, which put it on course to achieve record full year earnings of $70bn.

Chief executive Anders Opedal noted prices had fallen after reaching “extraordinary” levels last year.

However, Equinor’s second results announcement showed the firm has been making much more money than before the pandemic in recent months from operations around the world.

Equinor made $3bn profits in the second quarter of 2019.

READ MORE: 100m barrel find to stoke interest in North Sea

The company made no mention of Rosebank yesterday but said nothing to suggest its enthusiasm for the project has waned.

It said: “Equinor keeps developing as a broad energy company, and in UK we see all the parts of our strategy developing.”

The company noted that it closed the $850mm acquisition of Suncor’s North Sea business in the second quarter in a move that increased its stake in Rosebank. Equinor developed the Mariner field off Shetland.

Industry leaders have warned the introduction of the windfall tax on North Sea profits last year could spark an exodus from the area.

Equinor has used the profits made in the oil and gas business to fund hefty investment in renewables assets in countries such as the UK, while making big payouts to investors.

At the weekend a US major underlined the appeal of investing in oil and gas assets given expected demand trends.

READ MORE: North Sea minnow sees shares surge as it hails transformational discovery

Chevron posted an $5.8bn underlying profit for the second quarter. That was below the $11.4bn it made in the same period last year but enough to allow the firm to sanction record quarterly distributions to shareholders of $7.2bn.

The company said its “deep resource inventory and advantaged royalty position is expected to deliver strong cash flow through 2040”.

Chevron sold a $2bn UK North Sea portfolio in 2019 to Ithaca Energy, which subsequently acquired a stake in Rosebank. Israeli-owned Ithaca recently increased its exposure to the North Sea by acquiring an additional stake in the Fotla find, with first oil expected in 2026.

Shell will report second quarter results today. BP reports on Tuesday August 1.

READ MORE: Scottish Government dithers as investors cash in on renewables boom

After surging to $139 per barrel in March last year the Brent crude price has fallen to around $80/bbl amid concerns about the prospect of a global slowdown.

The Brent crude price averaged $64/bbl in 2019.