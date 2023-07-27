Market round-up
By Alec Ross
531 lambs met with similar demand to last week at Newton Stewart yesterday and averaged 264p/kg or £113/head, selling to £143 for Texels from High Ersock or to 279p/kg for Barlaughlan.
Cast sheep also met a strong trade, selling to £207 for Texels from Mull of Galloway farm, who also topped the tup trade at £177 for Texels and £128 for mule ewes.
Prime cattle at Dumfries met a competitive trade yesterday, selling to 323p/kg for a Limousin heifer from Yett, while bullocks sold to 305p/kg for Fauldingclaugh.
Despite a predominance of leaner cattle, cast cow trade held up well with Limousins selling to £1,589 or 191p/kg for Ballaggan.
The prime sheep trade proved better than anticipated with lighter lambs averaging 269p/kg and selling to 295p/kg for Maryholm. Heavier lambs averaged 263p/kg and sold to 277p/kg for Newmains.
Cast ewes were a sharper trade on the week and sold to £180 for Newton Bungalow with tups selling to £175 for Roshglen.
Store cattle at Carlisle were sharper on the week, with Limousin cross bullocks selling to £1,870 for a bullock from Ratlinggate and to £1,810 for a heifer from Newtown. Bulls peaked at £1,560 for Limousins from Wardhall Guards and to £1,410 for British Blues from Horsleyhill.
Dairy cattle at Ayr on Tuesday sold to £1,600 for fresh calved Holstein Friesian heifers from Coilsholm, while calves sold to similar rates as last week and sold to £550 for an Angus cross from Whitehill.
Bulls sold to £490 for Anguses from the same home. Prime heifers peaked at 319p/kg for a North Boig Limousin while bullocks peaked at 317p/kg for the same vendor.
The rough ring saw slower trade with a particular shortage of well-fed cows, which sold to £1,600 and £1,320 for Auchenkist. Meanwhile, bulls sold to £1,840 for a Charolais from Coalhill and to £1,440 for Limousins from Little Creoch.
New season lambs at Dingwall on Tuesday averaged 259p/kg and sold to 277p/kg for a pen of 41kg Beltex crosses from Invercharron and to £130 for a Texel cross from Dunballoch.
Generally, trade followed national trends with leaner lambs facing some resistance but well-fleshed lambs were keenly sought.
And, despite large numbers being forwarded, the ewe trade remained firm and sold to £114 for Texels from Inverbay. Prime heifers remained mostly unchanged on the week and sold to £2,035 for Bridgend Farm, Dingwall.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here