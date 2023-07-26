Proposals have been put forward for the “destination holiday resort of 140 keys", or rooms, that will include "38 luxury eco-suites, individually set in the landscape and 102 traditional hotel rooms within a main hub including a presidential suite”.

The “sustainable” hotel site is at Calderstone at the Hillend dry ski slope operated as Midlothian Snowsports Centre, which is the subject of a multi-million-pound revamp plan.

The hub will include restaurants, a spa, a conference centre and leisure facilities.

An application has been lodged with Midlothian Council for the plans with ADP submitting a statement on behalf of Landscape Hotels Ltd.

“The location provides both proximity to tourist destinations in Midlothian, on the boundary of Edinburgh, and the surrounding area”, the statement reveals. “Landscape Hotels Scotland Ltd seeks permission to provide a high-quality, sustainable hotel development.

“The proposal, for a new landscape hotel at Calderstone, brings together a central hub building surrounded by dispersed eco-suites set carefully into the woodland.

How the site might look (Image: ADP)

“This document provides the details of the proposed development including masterplan layout, suite details and the design of the main hub, located at the centre of the site.

“This main hub will contain 102 bedrooms for guests, together with reception area, restaurant and bar, conference, spa and leisure facilities to serve guests and other visitors.

“In addition, 38 architecturally distinctive eco-suites will also be installed in the landscape around the hub building."

It continued: "These will be tailored to the character of the landscape, nestled into the unique woodland setting and manufactured from local products where possible.

“These suites will be open plan, with sliding doors capable of dividing the internal space and providing a degree of privacy. These suites will all contain a bedroom, bathroom, desk, sitting area and a terrace – all features which would be found in any hotel.

The site next to the ski centre will include a spa (Image: ADP)

"In addition, 13 of these suites will be configured in such a way as to allow occupation for larger groups or families and a limited number will include simple kitchen facilities.”

It said vehicle access to the central hub will be via a new junction formed onto the Hillend ski centre road. The individual suites will then be connected to the hub by a series of paths.

The proposed development includes the widening of the existing footpath along the Biggar Road, repositioning the primary vehicular access to site on Hillend ski centre road, including a new junction. This will allow the existing site access gates to revert to pedestrian and emergency access only.

It is claimed the “low carbon” hotel will use “a timber frame structure from, wherever possible, locally sourced sustainably sourced timber and renewable energy in the form of Solar PV’s will be used extensively”.

It said: “Air Source heat pumps will be used throughout. The use of timber frame cross laminated timber creates a highly air-tight building … greywater harvesting: significant investment into landscaping biodiversity and natural sustainable drainage solutions. The project has been sympathetically designed to blend into the surrounding countryside.”