Craft soft drinks producer Rapscallion Soda has ramped up capacity at its manufacturing site in the Gorbals in Glasgow, after securing new equity backing from Scottish business veterans Jamie Matheson, Robert Wiseman, and Hamish Grossart.
Rapscallion, which has also been supported by economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, Glasgow City Council and Business Gateway, highlighted its export ambitions.
It noted that its story had begun in 2016 as founder Gregor Leckie had pondered the question, ‘why do commercial lemonades contain no real lemon?’.
The firm declared that it had “built a UK-wide fan base and proud reputation for creating premium sodas using the very best fresh produce to deliver plant-based and super low sugar soft drinks with a modern twist”.
Rapscallion said that its production facilities in the Gorbals had been "comprehensively reengineered”, with new machinery installed to ramp up capacity and provide an “industry-leading reduced reliance on food-grade carbon dioxide by up to 65%”.
It declared that its rapid expansion had also been assisted by the recruitment of a management team and experienced board of directors to support Mr Leckie “in realising Rapscallion’s international ambitions”.
Mr Leckie said: “We are excited to have the backing of individuals with a proven track record of success and delighted with the support we have been granted from Glasgow City Council, Business Gateway Glasgow and Scottish Enterprise to help us reach our sustainable goals faster.
“We have completely transformed our production facility so we’re now electrically driven, powered by renewable energy and utilising direct air capture to reduce our environmental impact. This new machinery has allowed us to improve our core recipes and extend its shelf life to allow for export whilst remaining true to our ethos of extracting only the purest flavours from the freshest produce – whilst refusing artificial preservatives and concentrates.”
Rapscallion said its product range “showcases the best of what Scotland has to offer, sourcing the tastiest fruit picked at the peak of the season directly from farmers”.
Rhona Allison, managing director of Scottish Enterprise, said: “Rapscallion Soda [continues] to go from strength to strength and Scottish Enterprise and partners at Business Gateway and Glasgow City Council are delighted to have supported Gregor and his fantastic team to help them on their journey. The investment in low carbon, sustainable production facilities alongside the introduction of new staff and directors will see Rapscallion reach its full potential and scale up to take advantage of opportunities in the UK market and beyond.”
Dominic Dowling, group manager for growth and economic development at Glasgow City Council, said: “I am delighted that Glasgow City Council’s business growth team has been able to support Rapscallion to grow and become more sustainable.
“Producing this independent craft soft drink in Glasgow will utilise the skills of the local workforce, whilst also creating additional employment opportunities. We are committed to supporting small and medium sized enterprises across Glasgow to achieve their growth aspirations.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here