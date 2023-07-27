Rapscallion, which has also been supported by economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, Glasgow City Council and Business Gateway, highlighted its export ambitions.

It noted that its story had begun in 2016 as founder Gregor Leckie had pondered the question, ‘why do commercial lemonades contain no real lemon?’.

The firm declared that it had “built a UK-wide fan base and proud reputation for creating premium sodas using the very best fresh produce to deliver plant-based and super low sugar soft drinks with a modern twist”.

Rapscallion said that its production facilities in the Gorbals had been "comprehensively reengineered”, with new machinery installed to ramp up capacity and provide an “industry-leading reduced reliance on food-grade carbon dioxide by up to 65%”.

It declared that its rapid expansion had also been assisted by the recruitment of a management team and experienced board of directors to support Mr Leckie “in realising Rapscallion’s international ambitions”.

Mr Leckie said: “We are excited to have the backing of individuals with a proven track record of success and delighted with the support we have been granted from Glasgow City Council, Business Gateway Glasgow and Scottish Enterprise to help us reach our sustainable goals faster.

“We have completely transformed our production facility so we’re now electrically driven, powered by renewable energy and utilising direct air capture to reduce our environmental impact. This new machinery has allowed us to improve our core recipes and extend its shelf life to allow for export whilst remaining true to our ethos of extracting only the purest flavours from the freshest produce – whilst refusing artificial preservatives and concentrates.”

Rapscallion said its product range “showcases the best of what Scotland has to offer, sourcing the tastiest fruit picked at the peak of the season directly from farmers”.

Rhona Allison, managing director of Scottish Enterprise, said: “Rapscallion Soda [continues] to go from strength to strength and Scottish Enterprise and partners at Business Gateway and Glasgow City Council are delighted to have supported Gregor and his fantastic team to help them on their journey. The investment in low carbon, sustainable production facilities alongside the introduction of new staff and directors will see Rapscallion reach its full potential and scale up to take advantage of opportunities in the UK market and beyond.”

Dominic Dowling, group manager for growth and economic development at Glasgow City Council, said: “I am delighted that Glasgow City Council’s business growth team has been able to support Rapscallion to grow and become more sustainable.

“Producing this independent craft soft drink in Glasgow will utilise the skills of the local workforce, whilst also creating additional employment opportunities. We are committed to supporting small and medium sized enterprises across Glasgow to achieve their growth aspirations.”