A historic Scottish tartan maker has hailed a major investment in the business.
Lochcarron of Scotland, the renowned textile manufacturer and supplier, said it has made a “significant investment” in its production infrastructure with the acquisition of eight new Smit looms from Italy.
The strategic move aims to replace the Sulzer looms currently in use by the Borders-based company “ensuring enhanced operational efficiency and superior product quality”.
Lochcarron said it is "dedicated to delivering products of the highest standards to its esteemed clientele".
It said the £600,000 investment in new technology represents commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the market.
The move will mean increased productivity and a reduction in downtime, the Selkirk firm said.
The new looms have advanced sensors and digital controls that provide real-time feedback, allowing for quick adjustments and minimizing production interruptions.
The investment also aligns with Lochcarron's commitment to sustainability, as the Smit looms are designed to optimise energy consumption and reduce environmental impact.
Dawn Robson-Bell, managing director of Lochcarron of Scotland, said: “The acquisition of the new Smit looms represents a significant milestone for Lochcarron of Scotland.
“By updating our technology, we are further strengthening our commitment to excellence quality and sustainability. These state-of-the-art looms will empower our skilled weavers to continue to create exceptional fabrics that are synonymous with our brand.”
Lochcarron said it is “poised to elevate its weaving operations to new heights” with the installation of the new Smit looms.
It said the enhanced capabilities will improve the company’s ability to fulfil customer demands moving forward and continue its legacy of exquisite textiles “that are cherished worldwide”.
The mill is undertaking staff training inhouse with a fully certified Italian Smit trainer working in the mill over a period of six weeks.
Lochcarron was founded in 1947, but through acquisition has a heritage that dates back to 1892, and has been at the forefront of the Scottish textile industry "with a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and quality, with a continual commitment to sustainable practices".
“As the world’s leading manufacturer of tartan, the company’s products are esteemed worldwide, and their passion for quality and design has made Lochcarron a leading name in the industry synonymous with Scottish tradition and excellence,” the company claimed.
