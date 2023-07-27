First Glasgow has now announced the improvements that will be made to bus services using drivers redeployed from the axed night buses.
First had previously said the changes would show that cuts to 11 night bus routes around the city are necessary.
The company had announced earlier this month that night buses would be axed due to falling passenger numbers and because it was necessary to redeploy drivers to increased services on more popular routes.
It has now revealed an increase in services on the 2 and 3 routes from August 20 which it said will improve the experience of more than 600,000 people per month.
Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director for First Bus in Scotland, said: “We have been delighted to see the number of people using services 2 and 3 grow in recent months as passenger recovery post-pandemic continues to grow.
“We recognised that to meet this significant demand, we must increase the frequency of our services on both routes, and these improvements will benefit more than 600,000 people who use them every month.
“Those benefits cannot be underestimated, and we hope these changes will further improve the customer experience as we connect people across the city.”
The move will see service 2 - which runs from Faifley, through the city centre to Baillieston - increase in frequency to every 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, service 3 - which runs from Drumchapel, through the city centre to Govan - will increase in frequency to every 12 minutes.
Both routes have seen significant growth in passenger number recovery following the pandemic and First Glasgow has utilised this data to help allocate its resource to meet this demand.
First Glasgow has also confirmed minor timetable adjustments to improve service reliability on services M11, M60, 81.
In Lanarkshire, timetable adjustments to improve service reliability on services 255, 263 and 266 will start from Sunday, August 6.
These are the changes in full:
2: Faifley Terminus to Bailieston. Increased frequency from every 12 minutes to every 10 minutes.
3: Drumchapel Station to Govan Bus Station. Increased frequency from every 15 minutes to ever 12 minutes.
M11: Clydebank to Gartnavel Hospital. Minor timetable adjustments. Please check new timetable for revised timings.
M60: Drumchapel to Clydebank. Minor timetable adjustments. Please check new timetable for revised timings.
81: Duntocher to Clydebank. Minor timetable adjustments. Please check new timetable for revised timings.
255: Hamilton to Buchanan Bus Station. Minor timetable adjustments. Please check new timetable for revised timings.
263: Hamilton to Buchanan Bus Station. Minor timetable adjustments. Please check new timetable for revised timings.
266: Shotts/Newmains to Hamilton. Minor timetable adjustments. Please check new timetable for revised timings.
