Magnum Scotch Malt Whisky Cream Liqueur is now selling at selected Co-op stores in Scotland, including Perthshire, Inverness-shire, Sutherland, Aberdeenshire, Ross and Cromarty and, on the islands, Shetland, Skye, Mull, Bute, Arran, Tiree and Lewis.

Magnum, which is crafted and bottled in Scotland, is a described as a fusion of single malt Scotch whisky and cream.

It is contained in a unique, stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.

Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands is the global brand agent for Magnum and manages the brand from production planning through to the strategy for market entry, as well as executing the sales, marketing and distribution plan.

Lee Schofield, director for Magnum, said: “It’s a really exciting time for Magnum. Not only have we established the brand as Scotland’s only Scotch whisky cream liqueur, but we’ve reinvented the traditional cream liqueur and created an innovative and sustainable solution to how it is packaged and presented.

“By teaming up with Co-op across Scotland, we’ve carefully selected key retail outlets to help reach local communities in the Highlands & Islands, Aberdeenshire, Fife and the Scottish Borders.

“These popular tourist hot spots will also help introduce Magnum to visitors from across the UK and overseas who are looking for a truly authentic Scottish product and souvenir to take home.”

Scotland’s world champion curling stars, Team Mouat, have also been signed up by Magnum as the official faces of the brand, and new partnership with Co-op in 2023.

Led by skipper, Bruce Mouat, the team of four men from Edinburgh, Stranraer and Dumfries, were crowned world curling champions in Ottawa earlier this year after defeating their Canadian hosts. Team Mouat also took home the silver medal at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The team is now raising a glass to its continued success having scored the new UK-wide deal with Magnum, which includes a roadshow of promotional activities, special guest appearances and tasting events across the country.

Mr Schofield, said: “Team Mouat is an amazing group of guys, who really embody the spirit of our nation. As Scotland’s curling world champions, we think they’re the perfect ambassadors to represent the Magnum brand and curling across Scotland, including our new partnership with Co-op.”

