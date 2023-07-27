The Vision for the Golden Z in Glasgow city centre - Argyle, Buchanan and Sauchiehall Streets - is to be presented to stakeholders at an event in the Lighthouse on August 14.

It has been developed following consultation with stakeholders in this area and Glasgow’s retail core - a key part of the city’s economy.

Landowners, businesses, institutions, agencies, residents and visitors were engaged with to discuss how the Golden Z could and should be improved in the future.

Consideration was given to the main issues currently affecting the Golden Z - such as the impact of changing retail and leisure trends, a growing city centre population and the pressing need to repurpose vacant sites and buildings in the area.

Discussions were also had about the potential contribution of significant future redevelopment proposals, such as those recently announced for both the Buchanan Galleries and St Enoch Centre.

Plans have been unveiled to demolish both centres over the next ten years for a new model that would include new homes as well as shops and restaurants.

The council said the new vision and delivery plan "will provide a direction that guides the future development of the Golden Z, and in doing so give confidence to businesses, residents, investors and developers."

It comes amid growing concern that plans to revitalise and improve the appearance of Glasgow City Centre are not coming fast enough and affecting the sustainability of businesses.

Last week it was announced that one of Glasgow’s best-loved restaurants has closed with 'immediate effect' after almost 22 years in the city centre.

The team at Brian Maule at Le Chardon d’Or on West Regent Street released a statement explaining that financial burdens as a result of the pandemic and cost of living crisis had ‘forced their hand’ in the decision.

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery at Glasgow City Council, said: “The Vision and Delivery Plan for Glasgow’s Golden Z is a response to the challenges and opportunities that Glasgow city centre - like so many other city centres - faces during this period of great change.

"We have engaged with people and organisations with a stake in the area to arrive at a vision and plan for the Golden Z that we can all follow, and this will guide the development of this key part of Glasgow in the decades to come.”

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce added: "Glasgow's Golden Z is the spine of the city's retail offering and we welcome the review being undertaken.

"The proposals rightly continue the focus on our city centre in addition to the commercial property repurposing study undertaken by the the City Centre Task Force.

"It's positive to see that recommendations also encourage a mix of uses on the Golden Z."

The project is funded by the Scottish Government’s City Centre Recovery Fund and will be overseen by Glasgow’s City Centre Task Force.