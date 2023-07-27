A new plan for Glasgow City Centre which the council say will 'give confidence' to investors will be unveiled next month.
The Vision for the Golden Z in Glasgow city centre - Argyle, Buchanan and Sauchiehall Streets - is to be presented to stakeholders at an event in the Lighthouse on August 14.
It has been developed following consultation with stakeholders in this area and Glasgow’s retail core - a key part of the city’s economy.
Landowners, businesses, institutions, agencies, residents and visitors were engaged with to discuss how the Golden Z could and should be improved in the future.
Consideration was given to the main issues currently affecting the Golden Z - such as the impact of changing retail and leisure trends, a growing city centre population and the pressing need to repurpose vacant sites and buildings in the area.
READ MORE: Alison Rowatt: Our poor dear Glasgow is in a bad way. Who is to blame?
Discussions were also had about the potential contribution of significant future redevelopment proposals, such as those recently announced for both the Buchanan Galleries and St Enoch Centre.
Plans have been unveiled to demolish both centres over the next ten years for a new model that would include new homes as well as shops and restaurants.
The council said the new vision and delivery plan "will provide a direction that guides the future development of the Golden Z, and in doing so give confidence to businesses, residents, investors and developers."
It comes amid growing concern that plans to revitalise and improve the appearance of Glasgow City Centre are not coming fast enough and affecting the sustainability of businesses.
READ MORE: 'We tried so hard': City Centre restaurant closes after 22 years 'with immediate effect'
Last week it was announced that one of Glasgow’s best-loved restaurants has closed with 'immediate effect' after almost 22 years in the city centre.
The team at Brian Maule at Le Chardon d’Or on West Regent Street released a statement explaining that financial burdens as a result of the pandemic and cost of living crisis had ‘forced their hand’ in the decision.
Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery at Glasgow City Council, said: “The Vision and Delivery Plan for Glasgow’s Golden Z is a response to the challenges and opportunities that Glasgow city centre - like so many other city centres - faces during this period of great change.
READ MORE: Scott Wright: Where does Glasgow go from here?
"We have engaged with people and organisations with a stake in the area to arrive at a vision and plan for the Golden Z that we can all follow, and this will guide the development of this key part of Glasgow in the decades to come.”
Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce added: "Glasgow's Golden Z is the spine of the city's retail offering and we welcome the review being undertaken.
"The proposals rightly continue the focus on our city centre in addition to the commercial property repurposing study undertaken by the the City Centre Task Force.
"It's positive to see that recommendations also encourage a mix of uses on the Golden Z."
The project is funded by the Scottish Government’s City Centre Recovery Fund and will be overseen by Glasgow’s City Centre Task Force.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here