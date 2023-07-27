The body of Kyle Zybilowocz was found in a flat in Dumbreck Court at around 12.30pm on Monday, July 24 after police were called to the property.

Police confirmed yesterday they were treating the death of the 29-year-old as murder following a post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sherrif Court today (July 27).

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.