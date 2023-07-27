At a meeting of the ruling National Executive Committee this week, it was revealed that the party now has 385,324 fully paid-up members, with another 13,871 in arrears.

At the last NEC in June, membership stood at 395,811 including 17,233 in arrears.

That's far down from the approximately 415,000 activists in July last year, and a significant fall from the peak of 546,443 at the end of 2017, during Jeremy Corbyn’s time as leader.

It is not known what the current Scottish Labour membership numbers are. The most recent figure of around 16,000 dates from 2021.

The statistics were revealed on the blog of NEC member Luke Akehurst.

He also shared that the next meeting of the NEC would be held in Scotland in September.

The party's senior figures also discussed last week's by-elections, with the General Secretary saying they would apply the lessons learned at their failed attempt to win the Uxbridge by-election to Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

David Walsh said there would be an evaluation and review of last week’s votes which saw the Conservatives suffer two heavy defeats but narrowly hold on to the constituency of former prime minister Boris Johnson.

In Somerton and Frome the Lib Dems overturned a majority of more than 19,000, with a 29% swing.

And Labour overturned a 20,137 majority to take the North Yorkshire seat of Selby and Ainsty.

They came within 495 votes of taking Uxbridge off the Tories.

The party has put the narrow defeat down to Labour mayor Sadiq Khan’s planned expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) to outer London.

According to reports of the NEC meeting, Mr Evans told the ruling body that the victory in Selby and Ainsty “changes the weather for any Tory MP with a majority under 24,000.”

He also said there would be “an evaluation and review of both by-election campaigns so that lessons learned can be incorporated into the campaigns in Tamworth, Mid-Bedfordshire and Rutherglen & Hamilton West.”

There are still a number of stages before any by-election in the South Lanarkshire constituency currently held by Margaret Ferrier.

A recall petition which would lead to the former SNP MP losing her seat remains open until next Monday. If 8,113 of her constituents sign, then she will be recalled and lose her seat.

However, a by-election cannot be arranged until the House of Commons returns from its summer recess in September.

The recall petition process was triggered after MPs backed a thirty-day suspension from the Commons for Ms Ferrier over her pandemic rule breaches and subsequent criminal conviction.

The MP was found guilty of culpable and reckless conduct at Glasgow Sheriff Court last August after she admitted travelling on a train in September 2020 despite knowing she had Covid.

She also spoke in the Commons and visited a number of locations in her seat, including a mass in St Mungo’s church and a bar in Prestwick while waiting on the results of a Covid test.

After the positive result came through, she lied to colleagues and said she had to go home to visit a sick relative.

She was ordered to carry out 270 hours of community service after pleading guilty to wilfully exposing people “to the risk of infection, illness and death”.