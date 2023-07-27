The crash, involving three cars, took place around 12.45pm on Thursday near to the Ralia Junction, close to Newtonmore.

Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene.

Police Scotland's Highlands and Islands Division took to Twitter to advise drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

A diversion will be in place but it is not suitable for HGVs, police added.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware around 12.45pm on Thursday, 27 July of a crash involving three vehicles on the A9 near the Ralia Junction, close to Newtonmore. "The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene."