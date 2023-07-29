Scotland has a long and fascinating coastline with some of the world's best spots for seeing amazing marine life like whales, dolphins and porpoises.
Whether you are travelling along the famous NC500 or are holidaying in Ayrshire, there are plenty of places to go and see these mammals.
Looking at the most popular and well-known viewing spots, we will reveal some of the best places to catch a glimpse of whales, dolphins and more.
Scotland's best whale, dolphin and porpoise-watching spots to visit this summer
Here are the best places to see whales, dolphins and porpoises in Scotland this summer.
Irvine Beach
For a large and clean beach, look no further than Irvine's which has been praised by visitors.
One reviewer on Tripadvisor said: "It is a great place to spot wildlife as there are seals in the harbour, lots of various birds, swans, sometimes dolphins and the occasional whale."
Irvine Beach is also an ideal walking spot with a number of restaurants and hotels nearby in the town of Irvine.
Chanonry Point (Moray Firth)
Chanonry Point is a great place to go whale-watching with some of the best sightings anywhere in the country.
The spot is located close to the NC500 on Ness Road in Fortrose, making it ideal for those travelling along the iconic route.
Largs Sea Front
This promenade, which stretches along the popular seaside town of Largs, allows visitors to take in the scenery while enjoying a bag of chips from one of the nearby eateries.
Visitors have said you can sometimes see whales. Regardless, the spot still offers a leisurely stroll for the whole family to enjoy.
Pettycur Harbour (Firth of Forth)
Whale-watching enthusiasts have named Pettycur Harbour as a great place to view the marine life present in the Firth of Forth.
According to Scottish Field, the Firth of Forth is known for the appearance of exotic species like humpback whales, minkes and bottlenose dolphins.
Isle of Mull
The Isle of Mull is a more isolated spot for viewing whales and dolphins with a number of local firms offering boat trips for wildlife viewings.
One such excursion company is Sea Life Surveys which regularly takes visitors out to catch a glimpse of whales and dolphins.
Seamill
Seamill, located near West Kilbride, has spectacular views of the sea and has been known to be an excellent whale and dolphin viewing spot.
Visitors can stay at a number of local hotels such as The Waterside just down the road which is also well-known for its great window-side views of the Firth of Clyde.
