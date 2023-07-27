The Playfair Steps descend from the top of Market Street to the National Gallery of Scotland in Princes Street Gardens.

Named in honour of the architect William Henry Playfair, who designed the steps and the National Gallery building, the Playfair Steps will open and close daily in line with the opening hours for Princes Street Gardens.

The steps were closed for health and safety reasons in 2019 while construction work was taking place on the new Scottish galleries at the National Gallery of Scotland, which will open to the public in September.

The new spaces will be home to key works from the nation’s historic Scottish art collection, offering more than double the physical display space and transforming the visitor experience.

The new fully accessible galleries will be entered directly from the adjoining East Princes Street Gardens, with large windows offering spectacular views across the city.

Construction of the new galleries, which began in October 2018, was billed as one of the most complex engineering projects undertaken in a heritage building in Scotland: working within the constraints of a World Heritage site, above railways tunnels and excavating beneath a category-A listed building.

Responding to the good news, Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker said: “We are delighted that the Playfair Steps have reopened for residents and visitors' use. The steps remained closed whilst construction work was underway at the neighbouring National Galleries of Scotland. During this time we were able to undertake repairs to the steps and pathways and give them a deep clean.

“I very much look forward to visiting the 10 new rooms at the Galleries when they open in September and enjoying the key works that will tell the fascinating story of Scottish art.

“This has been a highly complex construction project and I’m delighted it is now complete. Throughout, we worked with the Galleries to facilitate their redevelopment and the result promises to be of huge benefit to residents and visitors to the capital.”

Meanwhile, residents in the capital have also welcomed the news that the iconic Elm Row pigeons have come home to roost as the finishing touches are put to Leith Walk as part of the Trams to Newhaven project.

The eight bronze birds, created by sculptor Shona Kinloch, were removed during the original tram project in 2006. They’ve since been refurbished or completely recast in time for their return.

On Thursday, they were installed in their new spot near the top of Elm Row.

Transport Convener Councillor Scott Arthur was joined by Shona Kinloch and Council Archaeologist John Lawson to welcome the pigeons back.

Passenger services on the tram line to Newhaven launched last month. Outstanding public realm works are ongoing in some sections, including on Elm Row and Blenheim Place, which are scheduled to be completed next month (August).

Councillor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “I’m so pleased to welcome the Elm Row pigeons back to their rightful home. They’re an iconic part of the Leith Walk streetscape and their return is fitting as we put the finishing touches to the public realm along the tram route.

“Improvements in areas like Elm Row, as well as walking and cycling infrastructure along the line, are helping to create a much safer, more welcoming environment, where people can relax, spend time and support local traders. This will complement the new tram service, which has gone from strength to strength since launching, with passenger numbers doubling in the first few weeks and remaining high since then.

Elm Row pigeons (Image: City of Edinburgh Council)

Shona Kinloch said: “It has been a very long time since the pigeons were removed for the tram works so I'm looking forward to seeing them back on Elm Row.

John Lawson, City of Edinburgh Council Archaeologist, said: “It’s very exciting to see the Elm Row pigeons back where they belong. I love them – they’re an iconic piece of art for Leith and a bit of fun. It’s also a big milestone for the cultural and archaeological side of the Trams to Newhaven project.”

Specialists from Powderhall Bronze have renovated existing statues, involving sandblasting and applying ‘patina’, which creates the familiar green colouring, as well as casting three brand new pigeons. To do this, wax replicas were created using the original moulds for the sculptures, before pouring in molten metal to produce a finished product.

The pigeons have been installed alongside the London Road Pillar Clock, which was returned to Leith Walk in August 2022, following its full restoration.

In addition the Robert Burns Statue on Bernard Street has been refurbished as part of the project as were the Pilrig Wheels that were discovered during construction and are now on display on the new public realm at Iona Street.