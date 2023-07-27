Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is mourning the death of her uncle, who was a respected former newspaper editor in Scotland.
Iain Ferguson edited several titles in Ayrshire in his younger years and was also at one time the assistant editor of the Daily Record and Sunday Mail.
His most recent job was as head of public relations and announcer for Ayr Racecourse, a post from which he retired in September last year.
He died on Thursday July 27, following a 'short illness' at the age of 69.
Paying tribute on Twitter Ms Sturgeon said: "My wonderful uncle Iain, known to many in the journalist world, has passed away.
"I hero-worshipped Iain when I was a wee girl and have looked up to him my whole life.
💔 My wonderful Uncle Iain @iainfer, known to many in the journalist world, has passed away.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 27, 2023
Iain was the editor of several Ayrshire papers in his younger days and later assistant editor at the @Daily_Record & @Sunday_Mail. He was latterly head of PR @ayrracecourse 1/ pic.twitter.com/YcGZTib3lz
"He and I shared a love of books and constantly texted each other recommendations.
"I will miss him so much.
"My love to Elaine, Emma, Lorna, his beloved grandkids, my mum and uncle Scott.
Magnus Llewellin editor of the Times in Scotland was among those from the media paying tribute.
He posted: "Iain was a very good journalist, a very thoughtful colleague and a very nice man.
"Thoughts and best wishes to all of his family."
Ayr Racecourse tweeted: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our recently retired Head of PR, Iain Ferguson, after a short illness.
"Iain was a much loved member of the Racecourse team for 20 years and our thoughts are with Elaine, Emma, Lorna and all the family at this time."
