AN Edinburgh fashion brand is tapping into Japanese consumers’ appreciation of quality craftsmanship and luxurious materials by opening a boutique in the heart of Tokyo’s upmarket Ginza shopping district.
Edinburgh Cashmere, renowned for its top-end scarves, stoles, capes and blankets in both cashmere and lambswool, is one of the biggest manufacturers and wholesalers of the fabrics in the UK and Europe. The Japan expansion follows a successful launch in the USA.
Edinburgh Cashmere moves into Dubai
Describing its move into the Japanese market as a significant milestone in its global growth strategy, the company said: “We are thrilled to bring Edinburgh Cashmere to the discerning fashion enthusiasts of Japan.
“Japan has a rich appreciation for excellent craftsmanship and luxurious materials, and our online insights have revealed just how Japanese consumers love Edinburgh Cashmere products.”
Founded by entrepreneur DC Singh, Edinburgh Cashmere is confident that the brand’s “style and superior craftsmanship” will strike a chord with discerning consumers in the Far East for whom quality is a priority. The firm noted: “With a rich heritage, Edinburgh Cashmere has established itself as a leading brand in the luxury cashmere industry.
“It is well known that Japanese customers love cashmere and lambswool, as cashmere and lambswool are the ideal materials for staying warm in Japan’s chilly autumn season and its snowy, winter months, so there is much promise of growth here as locals invest in luxury pieces.”
Edinburgh Cashmere's huge factory creates lux cashmere and lambswool
The new Tokyo boutique will showcase Edinburgh Cashmere’s new designer collection, which features an “exquisite range of luxurious pieces, including the famous designs DC Classic, DC Check and DC designs available in scarves, stoles, capes and blankets – each meticulously crafted, ethically and sustainably”.
Edinburgh Cashmere added that its flagship boutique in Tokyo will provide a “serene and sophisticated environment where Japanese clientele can immerse themselves in the world of Edinburgh Cashmere for a unique shopping experience unlike any other”.
The firm noted: “Not only will consumers be able to peruse the latest offerings firsthand, but they will also get to feel the lightweight quality Edinburgh Cashmere is renowned for.
“There is no doubt that Edinburgh Cashmere is poised to captivate the Japanese market and establish itself as a premier luxury cashmere and lambswool brand in this part of the world too.”
