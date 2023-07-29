THIS month marks 75 years since the foundation of our modern public health system. It finds itself with many challenges, with some people waiting more than a year for treatment and numerous staff strikes. Funding is a perennial clarion call for the NHS, and it’s true that you won’t keep staff if the pay is not competitive.

Yet a deeper look is needed. The NHS is set up to be an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, rather than an effective guardrail at the top. In other words, it is so focused on making sick people healthy that it has less bandwidth to prevent the illness to begin with. And as we all know, prevention is better than cure.

It’s not alone in this predicament – most nations’ healthcare systems share the same issues. Healthcare is traditionally very labour-intensive. That has two unfortunate results. The first is that it’s hard to increase productivity – to make your pounds go further – when, of course, you need the same ratio of workers per patient. The late economist William Baumol cottoned onto this with his cost disease theory.

In short, he believed that rapid productivity growth in other areas of the economy, driven by technology and investment, reduces production costs and allows for albeit fewer better-paid jobs in those businesses. That increases general wages, which healthcare and other public services must match (if you want to retain workers that is, which the UK Government is slowly learning).

Because, given wages tend to rise over the long term, healthcare systems’ cost bases rise inexorably each year. These higher wages make the cost of treating each patient ever more expensive.

This brings us to the second result of more traditional structures: the challenges of investing in, and implementing change and new ideas and technologies. In our view, innovation is the only solution for improving the situation of worldwide health services, which is why we invest in a good number of health-tech businesses.

More focus on keeping people well in the first place, greater use of technology for diagnosis and treatment, and a lessened reliance on labour. The human face of medicine is extremely important, but we must ask: is reducing the need to hire ever more staff to treat ever more people is the key to minimising the burden of healthcare that is growing each year (for both governments and households).

Again, prevention is better than cure.

We have quite a few medical technology companies throughout our funds, including diabetes monitoring expert Dexcom and laboratory equipment supplier Thermo Fisher Scientific, as they offer technological solutions to many health problems that will proliferate as the world’s population becomes older and wealthier.

We added another recently. Boston Scientific is best known for creating small steel-latticed tubes (stents) coated in a drug to unclog arteries and keep them free of plaque. However, it has many other products that help doctors care for patients with all sorts of other blockages, as well as tools for operations and general health monitoring.

Infix: Glasgow tech start-up plans national roll-out

Boston Scientific’s latest success is its Watchman device. With more than a passing resemblance to a metal jellyfish, the Watchman is inserted into a chamber of the heart to reduce the chance of blood-clot strokes for people with an irregular heartbeat. Sales of it have grown rapidly over the past few years, yet there is a chance that this could slow as competitors finally come to the market. Boston Scientific hasn’t been resting on its laurels though: it is finalising an updated design.

We think that with populations ageing, healthcare technology businesses should keep growing. Using better technology to keep people out of hospital and reduce the cost of treatment will be crucial in coming decades.

David Coombs is head of multi-asset investments at Rathbones