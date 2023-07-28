Chairman Sir Howard Davies said the terms of reference had been agreed for an investigation to be led by law firm Travers Smith, which will examine the way in which Mr Farage’s accounts with Coutts, NatWest’s private banking business, were closed.

The review will also scrutinise events which led to information about the former UKIP leader’s financial affairs being leaked to the BBC, and a review of other account closures at Coutts over the last 24 months.

READ MORE: Does Alison Rose deserve sympathy after Farage row sees her lose job?

Details of the review come at the end of a tumultuous week for the bank, which saw the departure of chief executive Dame Alison Rose after it emerged she was the source of a BBC story about the closure of Mr Farage’s Coutts accounts.

Ms Rose initially appeared to retain the support of the NatWest board in a statement on Tuesday, before resigning hours later as political pressure mounted on the bank, which is 39% owned by UK taxpayers. The chief executive of Coutts, Peter Flavel, followed Ms Rose out the exit door yesterday.

Ms Rose has been replaced on an interim basis by Paul Thwaite, chief executive of the bank's commercial and institutional business, for an initial 12 months.

Mr Davies said he had no plans to stand down himself, saying that it had been agreed with the economic secretary, Andrew Griffith, that the search for his successor which began in April should continue as planned. He is due to step down in 2024, by which time he will have served as chairman for nine years.

READ MORE: Boss of Farage scandal bank quits with immediate effect

“Like any chairman, I serve at the shareholders’ behest, but my intention is to continue to lead the board and ensure the bank remains sound, stable, and able to support our 19 million customers,” he said this morning.

“The last few weeks have been a painful period for the bank, and we apologise for the uncertainty created for customers and shareholders during that period.

"We took the view on Tuesday that even though mistakes had been made, it was on balance right to retain Alison Rose as our CEO. But the reaction was such as to convince her and the board that her position was untenable, but that is now in the past.

“None of this means we should lose sight of the success of this bank today. Against sustained, difficult economic headwinds, the group delivered a strong financial performance in the first half of the year.”

NatWest this morning reported a profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of £2.3 billion for the first half, compared with £1.89bn for the same period last year. The bank’s net interest margin was 3.2% in the half versus 2.58% in the first half of 2022, signalling the benefit of higher interest rates. But in the second quarter of this year its NIM fell back to 3.13% amid competitive pressure in the mortgage market and changes in its deposit mix, from non-interest bearing to interest bearing balances.

The bank now expects full-year bank NIM of around 3.15%, subject to market conditions including the assumption of a Bank of England base rate of 5.5% from the third quarter until the end of the year.

Shares were down slightly, by 1.18% or 2.84p at 243.6p, around 9.20am.