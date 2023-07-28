The event brings together various disciplines of cycling into one event for the first time, and will take place in the city and beyond from August 3.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to attend, and with the SPFL season kicking off on August 5 public transport is expected to be busier than usual.

On August 5 Premiership champions Celtic kick off their title defence at home to Ross County, while Rangers host Livingston the following weekend.

On Sunday August 6, Hibs host St Mirren at Easter Road with the men's road race beginning in the capital and finishing in Glasgow.

Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers on 5 August and Queen’s Park v Arbroath on 12 August are also games in the cinch Championship that could be impacted.

The ScottishPower Women’s Premier League also kicks off on 13 August – the final day of the cycling event – and champions Glasgow City host Hibernian that day.

Calum Beattie, the SPFL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “I’m sure football fans across the country are very much looking forward to cheering on their team when the new league season kicks off on August 5.

“Public transport will be particularly busy in Glasgow city centre on our two opening weekends because of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, and we’d simply encourage anyone attending an SPFL or SWPL match to allow extra time for travel so that they can make their game in plenty of time.”

Valerie Davidson, SPT’s Chief Executive, said: “With football and the UCI Cycling World Championships occurring at the same time, the public transport network will be very busy. We want everyone – staff and customers – to remain safe, and get to their destination on time.

“That does mean planning ahead, and I am sure those travelling to games will factor in the additional time needed.”

British Transport Police Chief Superintendent in Scotland, Gillian Murray, said: “During this period, fans attending any of the Scottish Professional Football League games will notice a lot more police officers on trains and at stations, this is because we expect tens of thousands of more rail passengers due to the UCI Cycling World Championships.

“We will have specially trained uniform and plain clothed officers positioned strategically to make sure football fans, and cycling fans alike, move safely and efficiently across the rail network.”