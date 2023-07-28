Plans are being brought forward to demolish former law offices to make way for student accommodation.
Balfour Beatty Investments, owned by Balfour Beatty plc, said it is looking to bring forward student homes with jmarchitects on the site of the former Scottish Law Commission building in the Scottish capital.
It is consulting on a plan lodged with City of Edinburgh Council to accommodate 178 students at the site.
Balfour Beatty said: “Providing a mix of studio and cluster apartments, this development will serve to address a well-documented increasing demand in the capital, ensuring that students are occupying purpose-built student accommodation rather than other homes in the city more appropriate for families."
It added: “The site at Causewayside, on the A700, is a suitable location for PBSA in terms of access to higher education facilities, active travel and public transport services.”
It added: “This exciting proposal will regenerate the current site and is being brought forward by a developer who has an exceptional record in the city, including the delivery of an award-winning postgraduate student scheme at Holyrood for the University of Edinburgh.”
The commission has moved to Parliament Square in Edinburgh.
Consultation responses should be sent by Friday, August 18.
