Balfour Beatty Investments, owned by Balfour Beatty plc, said it is looking to bring forward student homes with jmarchitects on the site of the former Scottish Law Commission building in the Scottish capital.

It is consulting on a plan lodged with City of Edinburgh Council to accommodate 178 students at the site.

Balfour Beatty said: “Providing a mix of studio and cluster apartments, this development will serve to address a well-documented increasing demand in the capital, ensuring that students are occupying purpose-built student accommodation rather than other homes in the city more appropriate for families."

The Causewayside site (Image: google)

It added: “The site at Causewayside, on the A700, is a suitable location for PBSA in terms of access to higher education facilities, active travel and public transport services.”

It added: “This exciting proposal will regenerate the current site and is being brought forward by a developer who has an exceptional record in the city, including the delivery of an award-winning postgraduate student scheme at Holyrood for the University of Edinburgh.”

The commission has moved to Parliament Square in Edinburgh.

Consultation responses should be sent by Friday, August 18.

Bank owner launches probe into Farage affair

Royal Bank of Scotland owner NatWest Group has commissioned an independent review into the way the state-backed lender handled the financial affairs of Nigel Farage.

Chairman Sir Howard Davies said the terms of reference had been agreed for an investigation to be led by law firm Travers Smith, which will examine the way in which Mr Farage’s accounts with Coutts, NatWest’s private banking business, were closed.

Rail passengers face 'disruption' on one ScotRail service amid industrial action

People travelling to and from Carlisle on ScotRail trains have been warned they could see some disruption due to industrial action by the RMT and ASLEF.

The two unions are in dispute with a number of train operating companies, but have already reached an agreement with the state-owned operator.