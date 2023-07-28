Following a tip-off, officers from Lanarkshire Road Policing stopped the van on the M74 around 5.45pm on Thursday, 28 July 2023.

Following a search of the vehicle, 90 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £500,000 was recovered.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday, 28 July, 2023.

Detective Superintendent Craig Willison, of the Organised Crime Unit, said: “This is a significant recovery and I would like to take the opportunity to commend the excellent work of our Road Policing colleagues, who carried out the stop and allowed us to carry out our enquiries.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Police Scotland is committed to using every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our local communities.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.