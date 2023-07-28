Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to Le Chardon d’Or Limited on July 27.

The company operates the "Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or" fine dining restaurant on West Regent Street in Glasgow, led by the award-winning chef Brian Maule.

The administrators said the restaurant has 80 covers, as well as a private dining and function offering on the lower ground floor.

The administrators said that "like many other hospitality businesses, in recent times Chardon d’Or had battled hard in the face of relentless economic and trading headwinds".

Interpath Advisory said: "Soaring food and energy costs, the suspension of business rates relief, declining city centre footfall and consumer confidence dented by the cost of living crisis had a detrimental impact on cashflow and trading performance."

The company operated its final restaurant service on Saturday, July 22 and subsequently ceased to trade, after which the directors sought the appointment of the joint administrators.

"With no prospect of trade resuming, it is with regret that the joint administrators have made all 21 employees redundant," the administrators said.

Mr Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory, said: “These are tough times for the hospitality industry, which was first left reeling by the impact of lockdown measures during the pandemic, and which has since had to contend with hyperinflation and the impact of the cost of living crisis on its customer base.”

Mr McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland, said: “Brian has worked tirelessly to ensure that Chardon D’or’s market-leading reputation was maintained, even in the face of the most challenging trading and financial conditions in its 22-year history.

"Our immediate priority will be to provide assistance to employees, including providing them with the information necessary to make claims for redundancy pay from the Redundancy Payments Office.

“We will also seek to realise the Company’s assets for the benefit of its creditors, which will include bringing the property at West Regent Street to market in due course."

Mr McAlinden also said: "Given the unique opportunity to acquire a hospitality premises of this quality, we would strongly encourage interested parties to make early contact with the joint administrators.”

The team at Brian Maule at Le Chardon d’Or earlier issued a statement which read: “We have tried so hard to fight against the financial burden of the ‘new normal’ world we live in, but it has forced our hand - for now - with immediate effect.

“Surviving through Covid, then spiralling into a cost of living crisis, increased home working, plunging property values, lack of support for the hospitality sector."