Jamie Hepburn told the BBC that the SNP had a mandate to use public money to work on making the case for leaving the UK.

He said the revenue dedicated to the constitutional debate was a "small fraction of the Scottish Government's budget."

The comments came as the minister defended the publication of the fifth paper in the multi-part prospectus, Building a New Scotland, detailing who could automatically become a citizen of an independent Scotland and how others could qualify for Scottish citizenship.

During the SNP leadership contest, Humza Yousaf criticised the documents saying they were material “that frankly sits on a website and nobody reads”.

Around 25 civil servants costing up to £1.5m a year in wages are working on the Scottish Government prospectus, including one paid up to £83,000.

The government’s independence spending has been at the centre of a political storm in recent weeks, with UK ministers considering “sanctions” on the devolved administrations for using public money in areas beyond its powers.

Last week, the head of the UK civil service, Simon Case, said it was “unusual and worrying” for officials to be working on the break up of the UK.

He told the Lords constitution committee he was looking at issuing “further clarification and guidance” to Scottish government civil servants about “what is and isn’t appropriate spending”.

Mr Case said that “a number of instances” had been brought to his attention and he was now discussing the “propriety and ethics” with ministers.

In an interview with BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Hepburn was asked why the taxpayer should be paying for party political campaigning.

“Well, with respect yes, of course, when we contest elections, we do it on the basis of it being a party political contest, but we stood on a platform of advancing this activity at the 2021 Scottish parliament election, and we won that election and it's perfectly legitimate for us to take forward that activity.”

Asked if it was a good use of taxpayers' cash given there was no referendum on the horizon, he replied: “Yes, I believe it is. And again, I go back to the fundamental point we've got a mandate to do this.

“The people of Scotland have actually through a democratic election said that we should do this.

“We've laid that out in our manifesto, and we're taking forward a manifesto commitment.”

“I believe it's a good utilisation of funds,” he added. “ And let's bear in mind the publication of each paper — [it costs] roughly about £16,000 to actually publish a paper — is a small fraction of the Scottish Government's budget.

“So yes, I do you believe there's a good utilisation of funds.”

Mr Hepburn said the papers would be read by the public.

“I do not think the ones we're publishing now will remain on the shelf. I think will be of great interest to people really,” he added.

Mr Hepburn was also pushed on whether Scotland would join the Euro after independence.

He said the government’s plan was to use Sterling and then create a new Scottish currency, the Scottish pound.

“We live in a democracy and if [joining the Euro] was a decision of the people of Scotland in the future then that's one that they would have made, but we laid out the government's position.`”

Mr Heprburn was also asked about the SNP government’s relationship with the Scottish Greens.

It followed comments from veteran MSP Fergus Ewing earlier this week when he said there was a “toxic” atmosphere in the group, in part, because of the power-sharing agreement. He said the leadership had refused to talk to him for over a year.

Mr Hepburn was asked if Mr Yousaf was closer politically to Mr Ewing or the Scottish Green co-leader and Government minister, Patrick Harvie.

“That would be a question for the First Minister,” Mr Hepburn said.

He added: “We have an agreement with the Scottish Green Party to serve in Government with them, that was endorsed incidentally by about 90% of SNP members, that agreement was put to the membership of the Scottish National Party and they endorsed it.

“So we have that agreement and we will continue to work with them.”

Pressed on the atmosphere within the SNP group at Holyrood, Mr Hepburn stated: “I have known Fergus Ewing for along time, I have certainly not ignored him over the last year.

“I don’t know if that means I don’t qualify as a senior figure in the SNP.

“All I can say is I don’t agree with Fergus’s assessment of the environment in which the Scottish National Party’s parliamentary group is operating in.”

cottish Conservative shadow secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture Donald Cameron MSP said: “It’s little surprise that Jamie Hepburn was unable to defend an unjustifiable, party-political paper that the taxpayer should not be funding.

“He admitted that previous papers in this series passed by unnoticed – and this one will be the same. Thursday’s charade was about a weak SNP government ignoring the real priorities of the Scottish people and instead producing some red meat on the one issue feuding nationalists can agree on.

“When questioned on the specifics of how an independent Scotland might work, Jamie Hepburn was floundering – especially on currency.

“It’s astonishing that the SNP can tell us what colour they want Scottish passports to be but not whether – and when – an independent Scotland would use Sterling, a Scottish pound or the Euro.

“It was also telling that he refused to say whether Humza Yousaf was closer to a member of his own party than he was to the extremist Greens.

“It’s galling that the First Minister is more aligned with the anti-business Greens, who show contempt for rural Scotland, than with an SNP MSP who can see the huge damage Patrick Harvie’s party are causing.”