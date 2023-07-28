Officers were called to the A90 Kingsway West, near McAlpine Road, around 10.35pm on Thursday following the recovery of the body of a 28-year-old woman.

Police said they are treating the death as unexplained, pending further enquiries.

Next of kin have been made aware.

The A90 remains closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.35pm on Thursday, 27 July, 2023, police were called to the A90 Kingsway West in Dundee, near McAlpine Road, following the recovery of the body of a 28-year-old woman.

"Anyone who was in the area on the night of Wednesday, 27 July and has any information, or possible dashcam footage, is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 4314 of 27 July, 2023."

“Anyone who was in the area on the night of Wednesday, 27 July and has any information, or possible dashcam footage, is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 4314 of 27 July, 2023.”