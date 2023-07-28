Dundee-based M2M Cloud is behind the technology. CENSIS, Scotland’s innovation centre for sensing, imaging, and internet of things technologies, supported M2M Cloud with the technology's development.

The internet of things (IoT) technology enables Scottish Water to automatically collect information on the temperature and flow of water in its buildings as part of routine quality assurance checks. Any unusual readings could point towards a potentially harmful bacteria outbreak, including legionella. Until now, the process has been carried out manually, with employees travelling the country to undertake regular testing.

The device developed by M2M Cloud and CENSIS fits on to the surface of pipes to take temperature readings remotely, notifying building managers if the water system is out of specification. Readings are taken every 10 seconds, looking at minimum and maximum temperatures, as well as detecting any issues with water flow events.

M2M Cloud’s Gemini devices have so far been deployed across all Scottish Water sites in Shetland, Orkney and Islay. The next phase of the roll-out will extend the deployment to a further 300 sites, covering around half of the network. The installation of the smart water monitoring systems forms part of a wider commitment to digital transformation at Scottish Water, led by Atos, of which M2M Cloud is a supplier.

Chris Butchart, director of M2M Cloud, said: “Water monitoring has typically been a carbon-intensive, resource-heavy process involving engineers taking manual readings monthly. For Scottish Water, the ability to gather that data on a continuous basis will be transformational in terms of the way it operates remote sites and ensures safe conditions are met. To have Scottish Water as the first organisation to use our latest-generation device is a huge vote of confidence and we look forward to the next stage of the roll-out.”

Kevin Power, system architect at CENSIS, said: “It is great to see the successful use of a 5G-ready, IoT device wholly designed and manufactured in Scotland, by one of our biggest utility providers. We have supported M2M Cloud since the early stages of development and the business continues to go from strength to strength. The latest generation of the technology represents a big step forward in terms of ease of connectivity and will support the growing demand from businesses for digital transformation and IoT.”

Archie MacGregor, property manager at Scottish Water, said: “The remote temperature-monitoring sensors have been a major step forward in enhancing the management of [health and safety] in our building water systems as well as offering significant benefits in reducing journeys to site and related carbon emissions. We are delighted to have M2M and CENSIS working with us in delivering these innovative solutions which completely align with our strategic ambitions of net zero emissions and providing great value for our customers.”