SCOTTISH Water has installed smart monitoring technology at several rural sites in the Highlands and Islands, with the devices gathering essential data every 10 seconds to help keep the network safe from potential risks such as legionella.
Dundee-based M2M Cloud is behind the technology. CENSIS, Scotland’s innovation centre for sensing, imaging, and internet of things technologies, supported M2M Cloud with the technology's development.
The internet of things (IoT) technology enables Scottish Water to automatically collect information on the temperature and flow of water in its buildings as part of routine quality assurance checks. Any unusual readings could point towards a potentially harmful bacteria outbreak, including legionella. Until now, the process has been carried out manually, with employees travelling the country to undertake regular testing.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Trouble on horizon for overseas travel?
The device developed by M2M Cloud and CENSIS fits on to the surface of pipes to take temperature readings remotely, notifying building managers if the water system is out of specification. Readings are taken every 10 seconds, looking at minimum and maximum temperatures, as well as detecting any issues with water flow events.
M2M Cloud’s Gemini devices have so far been deployed across all Scottish Water sites in Shetland, Orkney and Islay. The next phase of the roll-out will extend the deployment to a further 300 sites, covering around half of the network. The installation of the smart water monitoring systems forms part of a wider commitment to digital transformation at Scottish Water, led by Atos, of which M2M Cloud is a supplier.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
Chris Butchart, director of M2M Cloud, said: “Water monitoring has typically been a carbon-intensive, resource-heavy process involving engineers taking manual readings monthly. For Scottish Water, the ability to gather that data on a continuous basis will be transformational in terms of the way it operates remote sites and ensures safe conditions are met. To have Scottish Water as the first organisation to use our latest-generation device is a huge vote of confidence and we look forward to the next stage of the roll-out.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Kevin Power, system architect at CENSIS, said: “It is great to see the successful use of a 5G-ready, IoT device wholly designed and manufactured in Scotland, by one of our biggest utility providers. We have supported M2M Cloud since the early stages of development and the business continues to go from strength to strength. The latest generation of the technology represents a big step forward in terms of ease of connectivity and will support the growing demand from businesses for digital transformation and IoT.”
Archie MacGregor, property manager at Scottish Water, said: “The remote temperature-monitoring sensors have been a major step forward in enhancing the management of [health and safety] in our building water systems as well as offering significant benefits in reducing journeys to site and related carbon emissions. We are delighted to have M2M and CENSIS working with us in delivering these innovative solutions which completely align with our strategic ambitions of net zero emissions and providing great value for our customers.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here