The news came like a bolt from the blue that Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or in Glasgow was closing. In the seven days since, many have stepped forward to offer their good wishes to Mr Maule and the team that had been serving the city for 22 years.

Now the harsh reality of the collapse of a much-loved business is laid bare in the summation of the administrators, Interpath Advisory, who were appointed on Thursday.

They said that "like many other hospitality businesses, in recent times Chardon d’Or had battled hard in the face of relentless economic and trading headwinds".

In a detailed account, Interpath Advisory said: "Soaring food and energy costs, the suspension of business rates relief, declining city centre footfall and consumer confidence dented by the cost of living crisis had a detrimental impact on cashflow and trading performance.”

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland, said a buyer is sought, adding: “Brian has worked tirelessly to ensure that Chardon d’Or’s market-leading reputation was maintained, even in the face of the most challenging trading and financial conditions in its 22-year history.”

None of these external pressures was a surprise to hear. Some could arguably have been alleviated as Scottish companies were folding one by one in recent months, maybe even now and certainly going forward.

Many continue to argue the Scottish Government should do more to ease the business rates weight that is currently supported south of the Border.

Becky Lumsden, owner of Pure Spa and Beauty and a business rates campaigner, was among those to offer words of support to Mr Maule and again made the case for a wholesale rates rethink.

'After 22 years of exemplary service to Glasgow’s hospitality industry, that Brian Maule has been forced to close his Chardon d’Or restaurant shows how incomplete the recovery of our city centre remains,' Stuart Patrick (Image: Newsquest)

Some saw it as symbolic of a need to stem malaise.

In The Herald this week, Alison Rowat recounted once-bustling Glasgow streets where people are now scarce, and how Mr Maule’s friend Michael Bergson, Buck’s Bar Group owner, offered scathing insight.

The team at Brian Maule at Le Chardon d’Or earlier issued a statement which read: “We have tried so hard to fight against the financial burden of the ‘new normal’ world we live in, but it has forced our hand - for now - with immediate effect.

“Surviving through Covid, then spiralling into a cost of living crisis, increased home working, plunging property values, lack of support for the hospitality sector."

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, has championed getting more people back into Glasgow and he wrote in his column that: “Brian faced a complex web of challenges including rising food and energy costs, stubbornly-high business rates (these really must come down soon), and the impact of the cost of living on customer demand.”

Deputy business editor Scott Wright said that “a vision on a grander scale is needed, one that encompasses thinking that goes far beyond the sticking plaster of grants and rates relief”.

The Scottish Retail Consortium also has sights set ahead as it was revealed the number of retail units lying empty in Scotland is at its highest level for 18 months, prompting it to call on Holyrood to “carefully assess the impact on firms and hard-pressed retail destinations” when it comes to setting the business rate in the next Scottish Budget.

Business editor Ian McConnell also wrote this week of other pressures including ongoing UK inflation “which has its own very peculiar problems arising in no small part from Brexit”.

One move in Glasgow aiming to boost investor confidence is the “Vision for the Golden Z” for Argyle, Buchanan and Sauchiehall Streets to be launched next month.

The Scottish Government has said it offered a “strong non-domestic rates relief package in 2023-24, including the most generous rates relief for small businesses in the UK which takes over 100,000 properties out of rates all together”, and also said it "welcomes opportunities to hear from businesses”, while rates are also being considered as part of the new Tax Advisory Group.

Meanwhile, one unsuspecting Chardon d’Or diner who happened to be there last Saturday, wrote that “there was no sign that we were to be among its last customers ever” after enjoying “impeccable service, beautiful unfussy food and superb wine”.