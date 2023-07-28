The Edinburgh Fringe is back for another year, seeing some of the most talented acts descend on the Scottish capital for a whole month.
While the festival can be a fantastic experience, it can also be a gruelling one with lots of walking and waiting in lines between shows.
This is why Fringe 'veterans' have shared some of their top tips for those attending the Edinburgh Festival this year.
TikTok's Fringe 'veterans' share their top tips for those attending the Edinburgh Festival
@scotlandmagic Summer in edinburgh? The vibes wre immaculate, the buttload of people…not so much 😂 #edinburghtips #summerinedinburgh #scottishsummer #scotlandtiktok ♬ A Day in My Life - Soft boy
Here are some of the top tips as shared by festival 'veterans' and 'experts' on the popular social media app TikTok for enjoying the Edinburgh Fringe 2023.
How to avoid the crowd
Edinburgh is known to become a very crowded place in August, making it hard to navigate the city.
However, one user going by the username Scotlandmagic has revealed some tips for avoiding the crowds this year.
In her video on TikTok, she said that Edinburgh has very long daylight hours during the summer months with the sun rising at around 4 or 5 am.
She added: "Use this to your advantage, get up early, suffer through the early mornings to explore the city when you basically have it to yourself.
"Then go and do all the preplanned activities, go and see the castle and all that sort of stuff. That way you can see the city while it's beautiful and then do all your activities while the streets are full of people."
Go to the booking office for Half Price Hut specials
@funnybackpacker Are you planning to go to the Edinburgh Fringe? Well here is everything you should and shouldn't do while at Scotland's iconic Edinburgh Fringe. You shouldn't try and park in the city or only see the fringe when you are in the city, Edinburgh is beautiful You should go to the booking office for half-price hut savings, you should explore the royal mile for all the crazy street acts. You should go to a free gig but take cash for tips and you should see something new. #edfringe #Edinburgh #travel #scotland ♬ original sound - Funny Backpacker
The Funnybackpacker shared one big tip for those visiting the Scottish capital this August, telling viewers to visit the Edinburgh Fringe booking office.
He explained that you can get gig tickets for half the price if they fail to sell out.
The Fringe booking office can be found at Old Assembly Close, High Street, EH1 1QS with the site being open daily from 10 am to 8 pm from July 31 to August 28.
Top tip for Fringe performers
@jenbitespeople NB: Word is that there will be fewer reviewers than normal this year, so this might feel like an exercise in futility. #edinburgh #theatre #edfringe #edinburghfringe #edfringetok #edfringe2023 ♬ original sound - jenbitespeople
Fringe "veteran" Jenbitespeople, who has over 25 years of experience at the festival, shared that press attention is key for those trying to get their shows off the ground.
One way to do this is to take part in an annual event at the festival called 'Meet the Media' where performers can meet with members of the media to "pitch their shows to them".
However, she added that if there are multiple people in your company, you should take turns waiting in line as this can be a lengthy process.
Don't burn yourself out
@scotlandmagic Replying to @Megaroni whats fhe fringe festival and why should you go 👀 #edfringe #edinburghfringefestival #edinburghactivities #edinburghtips ♬ Storytelling - Adriel
Scotlandmagic shared another tip for those coming to the capital to catch a glimpse of some of the best shows around.
She recommended that visitors "pace themselves", explaining: "I will say that you can get so burnt out.
"Last year [2021] was my first year at the Fringe cause the other years everything was cancelled because of the pandemic.
"I found that I was getting burned out because I was seeing one or two things every day."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here