While the festival can be a fantastic experience, it can also be a gruelling one with lots of walking and waiting in lines between shows.

This is why Fringe 'veterans' have shared some of their top tips for those attending the Edinburgh Festival this year.

TikTok's Fringe 'veterans' share their top tips for those attending the Edinburgh Festival

Here are some of the top tips as shared by festival 'veterans' and 'experts' on the popular social media app TikTok for enjoying the Edinburgh Fringe 2023.

How to avoid the crowd

Edinburgh is known to become a very crowded place in August, making it hard to navigate the city.

However, one user going by the username Scotlandmagic has revealed some tips for avoiding the crowds this year.

In her video on TikTok, she said that Edinburgh has very long daylight hours during the summer months with the sun rising at around 4 or 5 am.

She added: "Use this to your advantage, get up early, suffer through the early mornings to explore the city when you basically have it to yourself.

"Then go and do all the preplanned activities, go and see the castle and all that sort of stuff. That way you can see the city while it's beautiful and then do all your activities while the streets are full of people."

Go to the booking office for Half Price Hut specials

#Edinburgh #travel #scotland ♬ original sound - Funny Backpacker @funnybackpacker Are you planning to go to the Edinburgh Fringe? Well here is everything you should and shouldn't do while at Scotland's iconic Edinburgh Fringe. You shouldn't try and park in the city or only see the fringe when you are in the city, Edinburgh is beautiful You should go to the booking office for half-price hut savings, you should explore the royal mile for all the crazy street acts. You should go to a free gig but take cash for tips and you should see something new. #edfringe

The Funnybackpacker shared one big tip for those visiting the Scottish capital this August, telling viewers to visit the Edinburgh Fringe booking office.

He explained that you can get gig tickets for half the price if they fail to sell out.

The Fringe booking office can be found at Old Assembly Close, High Street, EH1 1QS with the site being open daily from 10 am to 8 pm from July 31 to August 28.

Top tip for Fringe performers

Fringe "veteran" Jenbitespeople, who has over 25 years of experience at the festival, shared that press attention is key for those trying to get their shows off the ground.

One way to do this is to take part in an annual event at the festival called 'Meet the Media' where performers can meet with members of the media to "pitch their shows to them".

However, she added that if there are multiple people in your company, you should take turns waiting in line as this can be a lengthy process.

Don't burn yourself out

Scotlandmagic shared another tip for those coming to the capital to catch a glimpse of some of the best shows around.

She recommended that visitors "pace themselves", explaining: "I will say that you can get so burnt out.

"Last year [2021] was my first year at the Fringe cause the other years everything was cancelled because of the pandemic.

"I found that I was getting burned out because I was seeing one or two things every day."