The amount of office space taken up in Glasgow in the second quarter was up nearly 30% on the opening three months of the year, at 95,809 sq ft, the latest figures from real estate services firm CBRE reveal.
And CBRE forecasts a significant rise in prime rents in the Glasgow office market by the year-end.
The property firm, which said the figures showed the Glasgow office market is “steadily improving throughout the year”, noted that this brought the total take-up of space for the first half of the year in Scotland’s largest city to 169,874 sq ft.
It said that, while this was down on the same period in 2022, the number of deals remained steady, “demonstrating that occupiers are still taking space albeit on a reduced size basis”.
CBRE said that notable transactions in the second quarter included a 12,008 sq ft letting to We Are Luxe Ltd at St Vincent Plaza, which it observed was the largest deal of the second quarter, Meanwhile, 10,424 sq ft at 6 Atlantic Quay was let to Scottish technology company Iomart, and Wizu Workspace took 7,294 sq ft at 2 West Regent Street.
CBRE said that “the sub-5,000 sq ft lettings market dominated once again” in Glasgow in the second quarter, with 49,302 sq ft acquired across 34 deals.
Overall supply in Glasgow was down on the last quarter, CBRE noted, with 2.58m sq ft of office space now available within the city.
It declared that “crucially…best-in-class grade A space remains at a premium”, adding: “Out of all the office space currently available in the Glasgow market, only 75,943 sq ft of it is considered prime, new-build grade A, representing just 2.94% of all Glasgow office supply.”
Rents for prime office space in Glasgow remained steady at £36 per sq ft in the first half of the year, CBRE noted.
The firm added: “With occupiers continuing to seek buildings with strong ESG (environmental, social and governance) credentials and amenities that attract staff back to the workplace, it is expected that much of the future demand will be for newer grade A space. This will result in prime office rents within the city rising to £39.50 by the end of the year. This positive rental growth will be amplified by the lack of new development coming out the ground, in addition to continued rising construction costs and inflation.”
Edinburgh had a strong second quarter with total office space take-up of 174,458 sq ft, which CBRE observed was “a significant increase compared to the previous quarter and 29% above the Q2 average”. This brought the total take-up of office space for the year to date in Edinburgh to 298,398 sq ft.
