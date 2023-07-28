Scots are being encouraged to share the stories behind their prized possessions in need of restoration for a hugely popular BBC show.
BBC One's The Repair Shop features a team of skilled craftspeople who restore items that their owners fear may be beyond saving.
Producers have put out an appeal as they look to find items for the show's Christmas Special.
The show's team of experts are getting ready to perform some festive magic, and are keen to hear from people with objects of historical or social interest in need of repair with a festive feel to them.
Jay Blades, The Repair Shop's presenter, said: "We are looking for items that make us remember Christmas’s of yester-year. It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference. The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix!”
Ceramics expert, Kirsten Ramsay, said: “This is our fourth Christmas Repair Shop and they are some of my favourite episodes – there’s always a magic about the barn but there’s something about Christmas that makes The Repair Shop even more magical. We’d love to try and add that little bit of magic to your Christmas so do get in touch with your suggestions.”
The Repair Shop team is reaching out to a wide range of communities for the Christmas Episode. Please email applications@ricochet.co.uk or log on to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information.
The next series of The Repair Shop is due to transmit later in the autumn.
The experts are currently filming the next series rescuing and restoring items their owners' thought were beyond saving, transforming priceless pieces of family history and bringing loved, but broken treasures back to life.
