On Thursday, UN Secretary General, António Guterres announced that “the era of global boiling has arrived” and experts have confirmed that July is on track to be the world’s hottest month on record.

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes in Greece as wildfires spread across the region.

In the face of the latest warnings, the UK Government has dithered over commitments made by Rishi Sunak during the Tory leadership contest to loosen rules for onshore wind developments in England as well as pursuing a policy to open up the North Sea to more oil and gas developments.

Some Tory backbenchers are putting pressure on the Prime Minister to turn his back on net zero commitments, hoping it will be a vote winner as the party continues to slump in the polls behind Labour.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also been criticised for admitting the party’s previous £28bn commitment for its green prosperity fund will be phased in over a longer period of time.

SNP Net Zero Secretary, Màiri McAllan, said: "The climate emergency – which is inextricably linked to our energy security and the cost of living crisis - is intensifying at an alarming rate, and action to prevent catastrophic and irreversible damage to our planet is more urgent than ever before.

“Just two years ago, world leaders attended COP26 in Glasgow, and delivered real progress on key issues like loss and damage, and the importance of capping temperature increases at 1.5 degrees.

“Yet since then, we’ve seen the Tories quickly go backwards on their net-zero commitments - while Labour have ditched flagship plans to spend £28 billion on green energy, showing a total disregard for the workforce in the north east.”

She added: “If Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer want to be taken seriously when it comes to the climate crisis, they need to quickly step up and stop wavering on key net-zero pledges.

“The stakes could not be higher, and the economic, social, and political consequences of reneging on climate action will be severe. It’s clear that now is the time for leadership – not playing politics while the planet burns and jeopardising global progress on climate.

“Whilst there is a complete lack of political will at Westminster on this issue, Scotland will continue showing the leadership required to drive forward the delivery of climate commitments, using our international platform to ensure that historic and future commitments are met, and delivering on our own ambitious net-zero targets.

“I am currently leading the development of Scotland’s next climate change plan which will set out policies to drive the deep and rapid emissions reduction that is needed right across our economy and society - always in a way that is fair, just and leaves no one behind.

“A draft will be laid in the Scottish Parliament in due course.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The UK is a trailblazer in its ambitions to reach net zero by 2050 – forging ahead of many other countries and nearly halving emissions since 1990.

“Our world leading plans to power up Britain include large-scale investment in renewable and nuclear projects.

“But the transition to non-fossil forms of energy cannot happen overnight and even when we’re net zero, we still need some oil and gas – the industry also significantly boosts the Scottish economy estimated to support around 90,000 jobs.”