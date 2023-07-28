ScotRail has announced the addition of more trains and increased services to support the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships next week.
In a first of its kind event, the world’s greatest riders will come together to compete in the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships between Thursday, August 3 and Sunday, August 13.
Around 8,000 elite and amateur cyclists, from more than 120 countries, will participate in the 11-day championships, taking place in venues and locations in Glasgow and across Scotland.
Venues in Glasgow include the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Emirates Arena, Glasgow Green, Glasgow BMX Centre in Knightswood, with Dundee & Angus, Perth & Kinross, Dumfries & Galloway, Stirling, Edinburgh, Loch Lomond, and the Nevis Range in Fort William all host regions.
The train operator has confirmed it will operate more services and trains with additional stops to provide reliable, convenient, and sustainable travel options for customers attending the events during the Championships.
On Sunday, August 6 and Sunday, August 13, all trains running between Glasgow Central and Motherwell / Larkhall will make additional stops at Dalmarnock station.
The move will facilitate smooth travel for spectators attending events at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and the Emirates Arena.
To support travel to and from the Mountain Bike Downhill event at Nevis Range and Resort in Fort William, additional services will be operational between Glasgow Queen Street and Fort William between Thursday, August 3 and Saturday, August 5.
ScotRail is advising customers that road closures around Glasgow impact the shuttle bus service between Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central throughout the event.
Pedestrian walkways between Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central will remain available, however, customers who require connecting transport, should consider changing trains at Partick, where possible, for services to Glasgow Queen Street Low Level or Glasgow Central Low Level.
Customers travelling to or from the east, should consider using services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts, where possible.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail's Head of Customer Operations, said: “Despite many road closures, Scotland's Railway remains open for business throughout the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, providing a robust travel network to support the event.
“With increased services and well-coordinated stops, we’re committed to delivering a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for all throughout the Championships.
“Some services to and from the venues may experience higher demand while spectators travel to and from the events, so anyone travelling should plan ahead.”
Full details of the road closures across Scotland are available at getreadyglasgow.com/cycling-worlds
