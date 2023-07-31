It has been a long haul indeed, with protracted sky-high inflation and the surge in UK interest rates. The UK’s inflation woe has included the Conservative Government’s failure on the energy price front, laying households low with eye-watering fuel bills for a long time.

Amid the mortgage rate misery and leap in rents, albeit the Scottish Government has thankfully eased the pain on rents with restrictions on increases for existing tenants, it was no surprise at all to hear Revolution Bars warn last week about the financial pressures on younger customers.

The operator of 68 premium bars and 21 pubs, which trade mainly under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba and Peach Pubs brands, declared that overall group like-for-like sales in the year to July 2 were down 8.7% compared with pre-Covid levels.

It added: “Trading in our late-night bars has continued to be difficult with our younger guests struggling financially in the current challenging economic environment.”

Revolution Bars also made no bones about the more general economic malaise.

It said: “We paused our major refurbishment programme in January, having completed five significant refurbs in the preceding six months, when the depth of the challenges faced by the UK economy more generally, and our Revolution guests in particular, became clear.

“These refurbishments have performed well, outperforming the rest of the estate, and have largely delivered the two-year pay back expectation. Assuming that trading continues in line with our expectations, we are committed to restarting this programme as soon as we are able. Until then we are limiting capital investment to where it is essential to maintain and enhance the condition of the key assets in the estate.”

One sector which has in general terms been significantly more buoyant than the hospitality industry, in which some operators have prospered but many others have struggled, is international travel.

However, even as the overseas travel sector continues to enjoy much-needed buoyancy this summer, notes of caution on the outlook and economic backdrop were sounded last week. There was nothing drastic in terms of the projections but the cautious tones, highlighted in my column in The Herald on Friday, seemed noteworthy.

Heathrow Airport warned on Wednesday that a slowdown in leisure travel is likely later this year.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye told Reuters in an interview: “Leisure demand has really defied gravity.”

However, he flagged the cost of living crisis as a “material headwind”.

And Mr Holland-Kaye declared: “We’ve heard from airlines that they’re just expecting that things will slow down a bit.”

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, meanwhile declared: “Having enjoyed a bumper Christmas and New Year travel period last year - the first festive travel season that wasn’t curtailed by the Covid pandemic - we are conscious that consumers may require some fare stimulation to fill our 25% greater seat capacity this winter, compared to pre-Covid, following months of rising mortgage rates and consumer price inflation.”

Of course, Ryanair’s customer base is much wider than the UK. That said, the UK is a major part of its business and the country is struggling much more than the eurozone as a whole on the inflation front and has seen base rates surge from a record low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5%.

My column in The Herald on Wednesday observed that it was difficult to muster any much enthusiasm at all over official data this month showing that UK inflation had fallen by more than expected in June.

At 7.9% last month, annual UK consumer prices index inflation remained eye-watering.

The inflation situation in the UK, which has its own very peculiar problems arising in no small part from Brexit, continues to look grim indeed.

Annual consumer prices inflation in the US was just 3% in June. Annual inflation in the eurozone last month was 5.5%.

The Federal Reserve raised benchmark US interest rates again last week, to a 22-year high, with the Fed funds rate target range now at 5.25% to 5.5%.

And all eyes will be on the Bank of England’s next announcement on UK interest rates on Thursday.

A further increase in rates from the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected, with a poll by Reuters signalling a quarter-point rise is viewed as most likely. And rates are forecast to rise further still by the year-end, tightening the already enormous squeeze on UK households.

It is a difficult situation indeed.

Some experts have highlighted their belief that the full effects of the surge in UK interest rates that has already occurred have not yet been felt. Given the speed and scale of the relentless rise in rates, it is easy to see why some think this.

Hopefully, the Bank of England will tread carefully.

There is a view among some that the Bank was too slow to start moving rates up, and that it should have gone with more of a “stitch in time saves nine” approach.

Now there looks to be a danger that the Bank of England overdoes things. The Conservative Government seems unlikely to care, given it looks to be determined to claim credit for a fall in inflation that will be down in large part to base-year effects and will have nothing to do with anything it is doing.