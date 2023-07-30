A series of key world events have been recreated in Lego at at the National Museum of Flight in East Lothian.
From Saturday August 5, Brick History will depict some of the events which shaped the world with over 30 models.
Running until November 5, the exhibition covers pivotal moments including the Big Bang and the discovery of DNA.
Thousands of bricks have been used to craft scenes that also include the extinction of the dinosaurs, the invention of the wheel, the creation of China’s Terracotta Army and the arrival of the Vikings. The birth of the Industrial Revolution and the women’s suffrage movement are also depicted, along with more recent events including the inauguration of US President, Barack Obama.
All of the displays have been created by Edinburgh-based Lego experts Warren and Teresa Elsmore. Brick History will be accompanied by a minifigure hunt plus a series of special Lego events including a Big Build Weekend on 26 and 27 August where visitors can help to construct a 3 metre Saturn V rocket and create their own temporary displays with Lego, Duplo and Soft Bricks.
Entry the exhibition is included in the price of museum admission, which also houses iconic aircraft such as a Red Arrows Hawk and Scotland’s Concorde.
Tickets are priced at £14 for adults, £12 for concessions, £9 for children and free for under-5s. National Museums Scotland members get free entry, and ticket discounts can be found on the website.
Steve McLean, General Manager, National Museum of Flight said: “Through the creation of displays using hugely-popular Lego bricks, Brick History offers a unique way for families to learn about key moments and people in history.
"Our associated activity programme also enables children to use their skills and imagination to build their own one-off pieces and to have fun searching for Lego minifigures and exploring the rest of our Museum.
"We’re greatly looking forward to welcoming Lego-lovers young and old to the attraction in the coming weeks.”
