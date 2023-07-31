Mr Waddell, himself a keen cyclist, clearly takes pride in the fact the city has managed to transform itself into a place that is setting an example to other local authorities.

Glasgow's reputation as a city with stark health inequalities looms large but a concerted push to encourage residents to walk and cycle as part of their usual commutes has formed a key part of tackling this.

Massive investment has been ploughed into creating dedicated cycle routes, building cycle infrastructure and winning over, as Mr Waddell puts it, otherwise unconvinced hearts and minds.

It makes sense at a policy level: cycling is good for health, saves money in a cost of living crisis, and is vital for meeting net zero targets.

"When I moved to Glasgow in 2008 the city's cycling Renaissance was already alive," says Mr Waddell, Director of City Operations Neighbourhoods, Regeneration and Sustainability.

"Then in 2013 there had been the British Championships and Mark Cavendish won and there started to be a buzz around.

"We had the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2018's European Championships was on the horizon.

"Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish had been winning everything and the UK was on a high with cycling and certainly that was when I fell back in love with it - and I think a lot of people were the same.

"It was a marked change from a few years earlier. I remember my colleague - a former director of sport at Glasgow Life - had said 'I think we could get the World Championships here' and everybody scoffed - there was no way the World Championships were coming to Glasgow."

And yet - way. The UCI World Championships begins in Glasgow on Tuesday, the world's biggest cycling event, and is an extraordinary accolade in light of the city's regeneration as a credible sporting hub.

But major sporting events - while drawing attention to cycling and inspiring people into the saddle - are important, they are not the most important for everyday active travel in the city.

One of the driving forces for the city's transformation into a cycling city has been having people of influence who themselves regularly travel by bike.

The first push to get the Glasgow's residents moving more on two wheels came from the former council leader, Labour's Frank McAveety, who dedicated 10% of the city's transport budget to active travel - a figure that has grown consistently since.

A former SNP councillor, Anna Richardson, was often seen arriving at the City Chambers by bike and, in her role as sustainability convenor, consistently pushed for cycling to become more inclusive and less about the stereotypical "men in lyrca".

Mr Waddell added: "For us it is about much more than elite sport.

"It's not about men in Lycra and elite athletes, we try to get people on bikes in whatever shape or form we can, we're trying to make it as inclusive and accessible as possible for the good that it does."

Council leader Susan Aitken set up the Glasgow Connectivity Commission as an independent body to assess the city's transport systems.

It reported back in 2019 and was, Mr Waddell said, a motivational factor - "a kick up the a**e" - in propelling Glasgow's active travel plans.

The coronavirus pandemic then further accelerated bold infrastructure changes - such as the closing of Kelvin Way - to allow people to cycle and walk around the city.

Some 90% of these new routes are being made permanent.

Mr Waddell also points to the city's Nextbike hire scheme, the largest in the UK outwith London, and says this has been a "gamechanger" for making cycling easy access.

He said: "Our local transport strategy was long out of date and we didn't have the time and energy to sit down and sort it out so the Connectivity Commission was a welcome kick up the a**e for us and what it has now produced is a world-leading transport strategy.

"A subset of the plans is the active travel strategy and the cycling and urban sports strategy because we appreciate the significance that sport plays.

"These are just hot off the press but the delivery plans are already in action.

"We need a few hundred million to get them going but the mood music from the Scottish Government is that we are going in the right direction and we have been fortunate in the support we've had."

The first dedicated cycling plan for Glasgow was published in 2010 and an updated plan covers ambitions for 2016 to 2025.

This led to plaudits from other local authorities around the UK. Mr Waddell added: "As the biggest local authority in Scotland so you would acknowledge that the others would look up to us and we lead on most things but loads of English authorities want to know what we're doing as well - they want to emulate that."

At the moment work is underway of 270km of protected cycling routes and 700km of cycling network across the city.

Mr Waddell says this "comes at a cost premium" but adds: "It's not that outlandish.

"£470 million is what our ambition is because to build that cycling network will require that kind of investment.

"A few years ago you would have been laughed at for thinking you could get that kind of investment but now it's not just us, everyone is big into active travel."

Another boon from the focus on cycling is cycling tourism and the council hopes to capitalise on that, encouraging visitors to the city for cycle events and cycle holidays.

Mr Waddell said: "When those helicopter shots [of the UCI Championships] go out throughout the world people are going to be pouring here to spend the money and the city would like nothing better than for us to be a cycling tourist destination."

Other local authorities have seen pushback on cycle route plans; just over the border in East Dunbartonshire the council faced pressure over the Bears Way cycle route.

Mr Waddell says Glasgow prides itself on its consultation model and will make compromises on plans.

A cycle route along Byres Road in the west end of the city went through three consultation process before going ahead, but the bigger challenge is encouraging people in cars to see cycling as a positive.

People are still put off from cycling by concerns about road safety and this is a particular issue for women.

The number of female cyclists is far lower than male in Glasgow - 11% of women cycle every week compared to 31% of men.

Glasgow, now the first UK city to be awarded a UCI Bike City label, is also preparing to bring in a 20 minute speed limit in suburban areas.

Mr Waddell added: "The car is no longer king in the city and that is not welcome from everyone but we are trying to get that message over and build on it.

"We get there are motorists out there who would rather have it for their car but there's a majority of the population who now appreciate that those days are gone."

The inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships will be hosted in Glasgow and across Scotland and is the single biggest cycling event in history, bringing together for the first time 13 existing UCI World Championships into one mega event. Glasgow will see 8000 elite and amateur cyclists, including para-athletes, from more than 120 countries.