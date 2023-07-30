The surprise closure prompted an outpouring of support for the team behind Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or as administrators were appointed.

The company operated its final restaurant service on July 22 and subsequently ceased to trade, after which the directors sought the appointment of the administrators.

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to Le Chardon d’Or Limited on July 27. (Image: Newsquest)

The administrators said that "like many other hospitality businesses, in recent times Chardon d’Or had battled hard in the face of relentless economic and trading headwinds".

Interpath Advisory said: "Soaring food and energy costs, the suspension of business rates relief, declining city centre footfall and consumer confidence dented by the cost of living crisis had a detrimental impact on cashflow and trading performance."

Power giant secures consent for £500m Scottish hydro plant

Drax this week won formal approval from the Scottish Government for its plan to build a £500 million underground pumped storage hydro plant in Argyll.

It said a final investment decision had still to be taken, with the development ultimately hinging on the UK Government providing an 'updated financial stabilisation mechanism'. (Image: Drax)

The power giant said the development consent, provided by ministers through Section 36 of the Electricity Act 1989, was a “major milestone” in its quest to develop the first new plant of its kind in a generation. Its long-standing plan would see a 600-megawatt hydro plant built next to Drax’s existing Cruachan "Hollow Mountain" facility in Argyll, which the company acquired from ScottishPower as part of a £702m deal for a portfolio of power generation assets in 2019.

Scottish drinks producer targets Gorbals growth

Craft soft drinks producer Rapscallion Soda has ramped up capacity at its manufacturing site in the Gorbals in Glasgow, after securing new equity backing from Scottish business veterans Jamie Matheson, Robert Wiseman, and Hamish Grossart.

The firm declared that it had 'built a UK-wide fan base and proud reputation for creating premium sodas using the very best fresh produce to deliver plant-based and super low sugar soft drinks with a modern twist'. (Image: Rapscallion)

Rapscallion, which has also been supported by economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, Glasgow City Council and Business Gateway, highlighted its export ambitions. It noted that its story had begun in 2016 as founder Gregor Leckie had pondered the question, ‘why do commercial lemonades contain no real lemon?’.