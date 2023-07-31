Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Scotland on Monday to discuss the central role it will play in defending the UK against disrupted global energy supplies.
The UK government is considering potential new licences for drilling in the North Sea, including the Rosebank site that has the potential to produce 500m barrels of oil.
That has proved controversial with environmental campaigners, with Greta Thunberg joining a protest in London, and the Scottish Greens said on Monday the new fields will be "catastrophic for our climate, and will do absolutely nothing for our security".
Mr Sunak is expected to lay out plans for carbon capture to reduce emissions - but what exactly would that entail?
Here's what you need to know.
Click here to join us from only £24 for a year 👈
What is carbon capture?
As the name suggests, it involves capturing and storing the carbon dioxide generated by burning fossil fuels.
It's not new - the gas has previously been captured and pumped back into oil wells to release more oil - but the current plans are said to be a boon in the UK's transition to net zero.
In this case, increased oil production would be offset by storing the resulting CO2 in caverns underneath the North Sea.
It's claimed that the use of CCS (carbon capture and storage) technology could reduce carbon output by 90%, while allowing a more gradual transition to green energy.
The government has targeted net zero by 2050.
Sounds good, what's the problem?
Put simply, scientists aren't sure it actually works.
Last year more than 700 scientists wrote to the Prime Minister to urge him not to approve any new oil and gas projects, and warning carbon capture has "yet to be proved at scale".
Where has it been tried so far?
The US and Canada have already experimented with carbon capture.
Shute Creek in the U.S. underperformed its carbon capture capacity by around 36% over its lifetime, and Boundary Dam in Canada by about 50%.
Read More: Sunak to announce investment in carbon capture in north east
A study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis looked at 13 large-scale carbon capture projects and just two - both in Norway - met expectations.
In 2020 Reuters reported there were 26 commercial CCS facilities in operation able to capture about 40 million tonnes of carbon dioxide - emissions were around 36.4 billion tonnes per year.
What is the government planning to invest in CCS?
It's planned £20bn will be invested over the next two decades.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel