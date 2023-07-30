A murder probe has been launched after a 27-year-old woman was killed in a collision between cars following an 'altercation' and a chase through the streets.
Two vehicles, a black Volkswagen Tiguanand a silver Vauxhall Vectra, collided on the B902 New Carron Road on Saturday evening after the Vauxhall had allegedly been pursued at high speed by a Mercedes C Class.
The driver of the latter, a 27-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and her 22-year-old male passenger was taken Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Shortly before the crash there was an 'altercation' involving the occupants of the Vauxhall and the Mercedes outside an address in Foundry Street.
That led to a chase leading to New Carron Road, with the Mercedes leaving the scene after the fatal crash.
Read More: Police seize £500k worth of cannabis from Transit van near Lesmahagow
A 39-year-old man, who was driving the Volkswagen Tiguan, suffered minor injuries. The death of the woman is being treated as suspicious.
Police said the Mercedes contained "a number of people" and want to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of these incidents and has information which may assist.
They're also appealing for an CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.
Detective Inspector Hazel Reid, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this very difficult time.
"We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing at this time.
"It is imperative we trace the occupants of the black Mercedes who fled the scene.
"We believe this vehicle has pursued the Vauxhall in a dangerous fashion, resulting in a crash with the Volkswagen Tiguan.
Click here to join us from only £24 for a year 👈
"Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door to door enquiries are also being carried out. I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or any other footage they think would assist the enquiry.
"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.
"It is vital that we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible, no matter how insignificant it might seem."
Officers can also be contacted by calling 101 and quoting reference 2938 of Saturday, 29 July, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here