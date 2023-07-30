Two vehicles, a black Volkswagen Tiguanand a silver Vauxhall Vectra, collided on the B902 New Carron Road on Saturday evening after the Vauxhall had allegedly been pursued at high speed by a Mercedes C Class.

The driver of the latter, a 27-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and her 22-year-old male passenger was taken Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Shortly before the crash there was an 'altercation' involving the occupants of the Vauxhall and the Mercedes outside an address in Foundry Street.

That led to a chase leading to New Carron Road, with the Mercedes leaving the scene after the fatal crash.

A 39-year-old man, who was driving the Volkswagen Tiguan, suffered minor injuries. The death of the woman is being treated as suspicious.

Police said the Mercedes contained "a number of people" and want to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of these incidents and has information which may assist.

They're also appealing for an CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

Detective Inspector Hazel Reid, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this very difficult time.

"We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing at this time.

"It is imperative we trace the occupants of the black Mercedes who fled the scene.

"We believe this vehicle has pursued the Vauxhall in a dangerous fashion, resulting in a crash with the Volkswagen Tiguan.

"Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door to door enquiries are also being carried out. I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or any other footage they think would assist the enquiry.

"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

"It is vital that we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible, no matter how insignificant it might seem."

Officers can also be contacted by calling 101 and quoting reference 2938 of Saturday, 29 July, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.