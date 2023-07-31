The recall petition sparked by the suspension of MP Margaret Ferrier from the House of Commons is due to close on Monday.
Ms Ferrier was found guilty of breaching Covid restrictions after travelling between London and Glasgow while knowing she had contracted the virus.
The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP – who has sat as an independent since being kicked out of the SNP – was subsequently suspended from the Commons for 30 days, sparking a recall petition that could lead to a by-election.
READ MORE: Scottish Labour gear up for 'seismic' recall byelection in Rutherglen
With petition signing places due to close at 5pm on Monday, 10% of the electorate – 8,113 people of 81,124 who live in the constituency – are required to spark a contest.
Both the SNP and Labour are expected to campaign hard for the seat in the event of a by-election, with a contest the parliamentary test for new First Minister Humza Yousaf.
The closure of the petition comes in the days after former first minister Alex Salmond spoke out in support of Ms Ferrier, accusing former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon of throwing her to the “media wolves” after the party whip was withdrawn in the wake of the breaches becoming public, accusing the party of a “totally depressing display of disloyalty”.
READ MORE: Explained: What is carbon capture and why has it proven controversial?
Mr Yousaf rejected the claims, saying: “It’s not just an error of judgment of course, Margaret Ferrier was guilty of a number of charges as well. That’s pretty serious.
“I think Alex Salmond, perhaps not for the first time in this regard, is in a minority in terms of how Margaret Ferrier has been treated.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel