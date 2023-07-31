A number of ScotRail services have been delayed or cancelled this morning after a train reportedly 'struck a fallen tree'.

At around 7.26am today, a spokesperson for ScotRail announced that the line between Alloa and Stirling had been closed following reports of issues with overhead electric wires.

Network Rail engineers have since shared photographs from the scene which show the extent of the damage as they vow to 'work on a plan' for repairs.

ScotRail has confirmed that all Alloa services have been cancelled while the line is closed.

This means that trains via Stirling heading to and from Glasgow Queen Street will be subject to delays or alterations.

