At around 7.26am today, a spokesperson for ScotRail announced that the line between Alloa and Stirling had been closed following reports of issues with overhead electric wires.

NEW: Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Stirling and Alloa the line here is closed. @NetworkRailSCOT are heading to the area and will work to repair the wires as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/xZMYOYF24h — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 31, 2023

Network Rail engineers have since shared photographs from the scene which show the extent of the damage as they vow to 'work on a plan' for repairs.

ScotRail has confirmed that all Alloa services have been cancelled while the line is closed.

We’re on-site between Stirling and Alloa, where a train has struck a fallen tree, damaging the overhead wires. Our engineers are assessing the damage and working on a plan to repair it ASAP. Here are some photographs of what we’re dealing with. More soon. pic.twitter.com/dGXB5MZvgi — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) July 31, 2023

This means that trains via Stirling heading to and from Glasgow Queen Street will be subject to delays or alterations.

