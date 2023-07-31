Police Scotland has confirmed the 34-year-old man, who had been riding a black Yamaha Tracer 9 motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday’s incident.

The collision, which also involved a white Hyundai i10 car, took place at about 8.40am on the A96 road near to Alves Wood in Moray.

The female driver of the car suffered minor injuries in the incident, the police said, with the road being closed till 7.40pm on Sunday to allow for investigations to take place.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley of Police Scotland said, “Our thoughts are with the family of the motorcyclist at this very sad time.

“I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle shortly prior to the collision, particularly on the A96 between Elgin and Forres, who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact us.”