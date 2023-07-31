The international operator of the hotel that sits at the centre of the £1 billion St James Quarter leisure, food and retail centre has revealed when it will open its doors to its first guests.
Marriott said its W Edinburgh brand is to open in November and it will include “breath-taking dining and speciality bars bring inspired new flavours to the city”.
It hailed a rooftop offering and “incredible new vistas from many of our rooms and suites”.
The company said it also has “signature restaurant Sushi Samba and intimate cocktail bar, Joao’s Place, to W Lounge and unique rooftop deck with the finest 360-degree views of Edinburgh and beyond”.
The operator said: “W Edinburgh does more than put you at the centre of Scotland’s historic and culturally rich capital city – it immerses you in the spirit of the festival capital of the world. Unique rooms and suites that are anything but expected.”
It is in the so-called “ribbon hotel” which has prompted polarised opinions since its conception. It is claimed on its updated site it will be “an experience unlike anything the city has seen before”.
Marshalls to cut 250 jobs and shut Carluke factory
Building products supplier Marshalls is axing around another 250 jobs and closing a factory in Scotland after sales dived due to a housing market slowdown.
The group said the cuts come as part of plans to save £9 million a year, which will see it shut a factory in Carluke in South Lanarkshire, while also reducing shifts and production at other sites and restructuring its commercial team. The role reductions add to about 150 job losses at the end of last year.
Liz Cameron: Exports are building blocks of growth and prosperity
Exporting and international trade are vital components of the Scottish and UK economy.
Despite valid concerns on growth prospects as inflation and economic uncertainty persist, it is trade between nations that serves as one of the best placed routes to boosting growth. International trade opens connections, increases incomes and can reduce poverty here at home and across the world.
