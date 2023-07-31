The Scottish Government’s Zero Carbon Buildings Minister will take the type of heating system into account in remodelled EPC ratings, meaning those with gas boilers will be downgraded compared to those with green systems such as heat pumps.

The study of 2,026 people by Survation on behalf of WWF Scotland, found that 40% would consider installing a heat pump as an alternative to a fossil fuel boiler within the next five years, while 57% would install a heat pump with some or no support from the government.

The Herald wants to know what you think: Do you support Patrick Harvie's plan to phase out fossil fuel boilers?

The overhaul comes before the Scottish Government mandates that all properties meet certain energy efficiency standards from 2025 at certain trigger points such as a sale.

Mr Harvie has estimated it will cost around £33bn to clean up how buildings in Scotland are heated, with the majority of funding yet to be sourced.