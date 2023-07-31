Matthew, who is from Glasgow and holds the post of Classical Guitar Lecturer at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, has been delighting audiences around the world with his insightful performances in a concert career spanning more than 20 years.

He is a highly accomplished musician with 10 critically acclaimed albums to his name, and has toured extensively throughout north and south America, Europe and Asia, both as a soloist and a chamber musician. Unfolding on the banks of the River Spey, this exclusive performance follows the inspiring life and times of Roderick Kemp, who took over The Macallan Distillery in 1892.

Audiences can also delve into the real-life story of former managing director, Janet Harbinson, who was known as ‘Nettie’ and inspired The Spirit of 1926, The Macallan’s first biopic, which was released in November 2022.

Nettie was a remarkable figure in The Macallan’s history. In 1918, just months before the end of the First World War, her beloved husband Alexander, who had been running the distillery at the time, sadly passed.

Nettie was highly committed to the local community and following his death, she assumed control of the distillery as it was the best way to secure The Macallan for its employees and help the community. Through her passion and care for those around her and her dedication to craftsmanship, she kept the business afloat and helped to rebuild the local area.

Without setting out to do so, she also crafted The Macallan Fine & Rare 1926, which achieved legendary status after it fetched £1.5m at Sotheby’s in 2019. Several years on, it continues to be the world’s most valuable bottle of wine or spirit ever sold at auction. Its very existence is a direct legacy of Janet Harbinson’s commitment to doing the right thing for her family, the community and The Macallan.

The release of tickets for The Macallan Reflections on The River Spey follows the premier of The Macallan Pioneers, a theatrical journey which made its debut on Saturday 8 July.

Both theatre experiences are written by actress and voice artist Debora Weston, whose film credits include Patriot Games, Thunderbirds, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Launching on Saturday 12 August and running until Sunday 27 August 2023 and taking place within The Macallan’s open-sided marquee on the banks of the River Spey, guests can enjoy select drams of The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky throughout the two-hour performance.

The Macallan Reflections on The River Spey is brought to life through the talents of professional actresses and actors.

Guitarist Matthew McAllister said: “It’s a privilege to perform at The Macallan Estate this summer, and I’m thrilled to share our artistic collaboration with guests visiting from near and far. Having performed around the world, The Macallan Estate is truly a location like no other. The tranquil hills of Speyside have inspired me to curate the musical score for The Macallan Reflections on The River Spey, which pays tribute to bygone days in this beautiful part of Scotland.”

Stuart Cassells, General Manager at The Macallan Estate, said: “As the only single malt Scotch whisky distillery to tell the story of our rich heritage through live performance, we’re proud to unveil a new opportunity for guests to join us this summer, and learn more about the characters who have informed The Macallan’s past and played a significant role in shaping our future.

“The Macallan Reflections on The River Spey is an exciting new event in our calendar, marrying the tales of quiet heroism and pioneering spirit for which The Macallan is renowned, with music and storytelling by the incredibly talented Matthew McAllister.”

Founded in 1824 on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland, The Macallan is renowned globally for its incomparable craftsmanship, creativity and innovation with each bottle of single malt whisky revealing its unique mastery of wood and spirit.

Social and environmental sustainability is at the heart of The Macallan, and as part of its commitment to establishing a positive legacy it opened its award-winning Distillery in 2018. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills. To this day, the single greatest influence on The Macallan’s sought after portfolio of single malts is its sherry seasoned oak casks from which its whiskies derive their distinctive flavours, aromas and natural colour.

Home to every bottle of The Macallan’s incomparable single malt whisky, The Macallan Estate is a world-leading hospitality destination. This serene countryside estate offers much more than just a whisky experience, with fine-dining, private shopping and fishing all available on site.

The Macallan Reflections on The River Spey is priced at £100 per guest and is available to book for a limited period, running on select dates from Saturday 12 August until Sunday 27 August 2023. All experiences must be booked in advance with The Macallan Estate.

To book The Macallan Reflections on The River Spey, visit https://www.themacallan.com/en/book-experiences-single-experience#id=the-macallan-reflections-on-the-river-spey

Crafted without compromise. Please savour The Macallan responsibly.