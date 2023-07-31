British Transport Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a child was sexually assaulted onboard a train bound for Glasgow.
At around 10.20am on Tuesday, July 25, the 12-year-old victim was travelling with her mother and sister on the 10.08am service from Balloch to Airdrie when she was sexually assaulted by a man.
The man was described to be white, of medium build and average height, with short greyish hair and wearing a black face mask that partially covered his face.
He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black bottoms with a red stripe down the leg, and black Nike trainers. He was carrying a black bin liner and a black rucksack.
He is believed to have boarded the train at Dumbarton Central and got off at Old Kilpatrick station.
Officers believe a person sat nearby may have witnessed the assault and are appealing for them to come forward and assist the investigation.
Did you witness what happened or do you have any information? If so, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 210 of 25/07/23.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
