The incident happened in the red campsite around 2.30am on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

Police said officers are working to identify a man as part of the ongoing investigation.

He is described as being white, aged between 30 and 40-years-old with dark hair and dark stubble. He was around 5ft 6in or 5ft 7in tall, of medium build and may have been wearing a blue t-shirt.

This man was in the company of three children at the time.

Detective Constable Kate Finlayson said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting 0732 of 30 July, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”