Burness Paull has promoted four lawyers to partner as the Scottish law firm recognises the “valuable contribution” they make to the business and its clients.
Louise Chambers, Stephen Farrell, Karen Manning, and Liam Young take the total number of partners at the firm to 89.
Ms Chambers advises a broad range of clients in the retail estate sector, Mr Farrell is an experienced commercial litigator who is dual qualified in Scotland, and England and Wales, and Ms Manning is a construction law specialist engaged in a breadth of advisory work. Mr Young, who trained with the firm, has extensive experience of acting for employers, trustees, and providers on pensions issues.
The four partners are among 71 promotions effective from today, which also include nine directors, 13 senior associates, 18 associates, and 17 senior solicitors, across the firm’s practice areas and business functions in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Aberdeen.
In addition, 20 newly qualified solicitors will remain with Burness Paull following completion of their two-year traineeships, and 22 new trainees will join on September 4.
Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, said: “The promotion of Louise, Stephen, Karen and Liam to partner recognises the specialist expertise they have honed in their respective areas over a number of years, and the valuable contribution they are making to clients, their teams and the wider firm.
“We are committed to investing in our people at all levels, blending the growth of homegrown talent with our lateral hiring programme that has brought in exceptional individuals to strengthen and diversify key practice areas.
“This is key to ensuring our clients receive the best possible advice and delivering on our ambitious growth strategy.”
