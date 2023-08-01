A Glasgow-founded firm that is claimed to be one of the world’s fastest-growing recruitment technology scale-ups said it set for a “new direction” after enabling £1.1 billion in salaries through hires this year.
Willo said it is set to move in a new direction following a major upgrade to its video interview technology currently used by more than 5,000 organisations around the world.
The asynchronous video interview platform is currently used by thousands of organisations, including Very and the NHS, in more than 140 countries, and is now fully integrated with 11 of the world’s biggest HR platforms, including Ashby, Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, and SmartRecruiters.
READ MORE: Scottish video company hires tech funding star
It said the move unlocks the door to the “vast majority” of Fortune 500 companies, with the platform’s technology now available to companies accounting for more than 250 million employees worldwide.
Growth at the scale-up, which received £1.5 million in investment during its latest funding round, has risen in 2023, with almost 50,000 people hired through the platform – up 73% year on year – and an estimated £1.1bn in salaries enabled.
Euan Cameron, Willo’s co-founder and chief executive, estimates turnover at the tech firm will top $50m within the next two and a half years, with the latest upgrade and expansion in North America the gateway to achieving the target.
READ MORE: Willo company founder may quit UK for Europe
“This is one of the biggest developments at Willo since launch,” he said. “It enables existing and future large customers to benefit from Willo’s interviewing technology within their existing HR and recruitment ecosystem, making the process even more seamless and opening the door to potentially millions more users.
“It also signals a significant shift in direction for Willo as a company as we seek to meet the needs of some of the world's largest organisations. We are already working with HelloFresh, Prada, the NHS, Hotjar and others, and we fully expect to see more Fortune 500 businesses taking up the technology.
“It is difficult to forecast the true impact on growth of these new integrations – but it puts us firmly on a path to becoming the world’s premier provider of video interview software, and that possibility has never been more real.”
READ MORE: Firm raises £1.5 million
Willo’s new “plug-and-play” integrations mean users can enable integrations without developer support or any technical knowledge, it said.
Other benefits recently introduced include automated ID and Right to Work checks to streamline the hiring process and make the hiring experience at scale more frictionless for customers and candidates.
Last month, Willo also unveiled the appointment of tech deals expert Kevin Swan as vice president of finance in a move “signalling a shift towards more data-led insights and intelligence”.
Award-winning Mr Swan previously headed up professional services giant EY’s tech deals division in Scotland.
Willo has also moved into the top 10 video interview software platforms according to global software marketplace G2.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here