Willo said it is set to move in a new direction following a major upgrade to its video interview technology currently used by more than 5,000 organisations around the world.

The asynchronous video interview platform is currently used by thousands of organisations, including Very and the NHS, in more than 140 countries, and is now fully integrated with 11 of the world’s biggest HR platforms, including Ashby, Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, and SmartRecruiters.

It said the move unlocks the door to the “vast majority” of Fortune 500 companies, with the platform’s technology now available to companies accounting for more than 250 million employees worldwide.

Growth at the scale-up, which received £1.5 million in investment during its latest funding round, has risen in 2023, with almost 50,000 people hired through the platform – up 73% year on year – and an estimated £1.1bn in salaries enabled.

Euan Cameron, Willo’s co-founder and chief executive, estimates turnover at the tech firm will top $50m within the next two and a half years, with the latest upgrade and expansion in North America the gateway to achieving the target.

“This is one of the biggest developments at Willo since launch,” he said. “It enables existing and future large customers to benefit from Willo’s interviewing technology within their existing HR and recruitment ecosystem, making the process even more seamless and opening the door to potentially millions more users.

“It also signals a significant shift in direction for Willo as a company as we seek to meet the needs of some of the world's largest organisations. We are already working with HelloFresh, Prada, the NHS, Hotjar and others, and we fully expect to see more Fortune 500 businesses taking up the technology.

“It is difficult to forecast the true impact on growth of these new integrations – but it puts us firmly on a path to becoming the world’s premier provider of video interview software, and that possibility has never been more real.”

Willo’s new “plug-and-play” integrations mean users can enable integrations without developer support or any technical knowledge, it said.

Other benefits recently introduced include automated ID and Right to Work checks to streamline the hiring process and make the hiring experience at scale more frictionless for customers and candidates.

Last month, Willo also unveiled the appointment of tech deals expert Kevin Swan as vice president of finance in a move “signalling a shift towards more data-led insights and intelligence”.

Award-winning Mr Swan previously headed up professional services giant EY’s tech deals division in Scotland.

Willo has also moved into the top 10 video interview software platforms according to global software marketplace G2.