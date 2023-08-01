Emblation staff will start a phased move this month into the new offices in Stirling, where its growing staff of more than 60 UK-based employees will have access to a gym, games room, sauna and bike rides around a network of scenic cycle paths.

The company said the opening is a major milestone for the firm that has seen significant investment and global expansion of its Swift device, which it claims has transformed the treatment of stubborn skin lesions, with more than 300,000 treatments have been carried out globally.

It said its microwave technology is also being trialled as a potential treatment for conditions including cervical cancer and skin cancer, and the new base also marks “a step change in production of its devices, bringing manufacturing in-house”.

The new complex also has a 90-person auditorium.

Gary Beale, co-founder and chief executive of the firm, said: “We’re beyond excited about completing our new HQ. It can’t come quickly enough for the team. We’ve worked really hard to create a space where we hope it will be inspiring, enjoyable and rewarding to come to work.”

Mr Beale and co-founder Eamon McErlean met during their post-graduate studies at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh.

The interior of the new premises (Image: Emblation)

Mr Beale also said: “In our sphere, America is the place to be, so it would have been the easiest thing in the world for us to set up our headquarters in the US. However, we were determined to retain the strongest possible Scottish identity.

“The business was created here in Scotland and we want to reflect the huge talent in this country, while also putting something back into the local economy of Central Scotland.”

Design work for the new HQ was delivered by Glasgow-based Keppie Designs over an 18-month project alongside the Alloa-based main contractor Neil Porteous Building Contractors.

Founded almost 15 years ago, Emblation saw an eight-figure cash injection from specialist health care investors Apposite Capital in 2021 that drove rapid growth with the acquisition of a distribution company to form Emblation US as well as the setup of new companies under the Emblation umbrella in Canada and Germany and expansion into more than 20 other countries.

Meanwhile, headcount more than doubled, prompting the need for bigger offices as it outgrew its Alloa base. The new premises covers over 20,000 square feet across two floors at Castle Business Park, with the move partly supported by Scottish Enterprise Regional Selective Assistance funding.

Emblation’s leadership team hopes the new offices "will encourage cross-communication among traditionally separate teams in clinical research, engineering and sales and marketing, while also bolstering staff recruitment and retention".

Mr Beale said: “There is huge cognitive diversity in our business and the key to our success is having our people mix, interact and meet face-to-face. That is incredibly powerful and it is why we are so keen to create a workplace where people want to come, rather than working from home.”

On the upper floor of its new HQ, a 2500sq ft wing has been given over to socialising and well-being.

It includes a large communal kitchen area and a dedicated gaming suite, which also includes a pool table.

A gym area includes treadmills, Peloton bikes, rowing and elliptical machines and a large floor space for weight training or yoga. A sauna is also available.